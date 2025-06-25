‘Didn’t Have Control Over…’ – Out Of Favour With Indian Team, Prithvi Shaw Details Reason Behind His Weight Gain

Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction

When Prithvi Shaw made his international debut against the West Indies in a Test at Rajkot, he drew comparisons with the great Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw was just 18 years old and looked to have so much time when he played his shots. To add to that, he also had a very easy-on-the-eye batting style that the Mumbai maidans had drilled into its young players.

Shaw made a 134 in his debut innings that helped India post a total of 649/9 declared and crush the Windies by an innings and 231 runs.

Prithvi Shaw’s sharp rise and decline

For the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the youngster was retained for INR 1.2 crore and was the mainstay for the franchise until 2021. The franchise kept faith in him despite a doping ban in 2019 by the BCCI that could’ve wrecked any young player’s career.

He also came back from the ban, played 10 matches across all formats for India as well as being a vital part of the Delhi Capitals side that reached the IPL playoffs in 2021.

But soon enough, he was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His form tailed off in the IPL while his weight gain and ‘attitude problems’ were being discussed more.

People within the BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association were openly talking about his fitness issues. Even Mumbai’s T20 captain Shreyas Iyer had at one point said Shaw has to ‘get his work ethics right’ to be considered for selection in all formats.

IPL franchises also unceremoniously looked past him in the auction last November. Shaw, meanwhile, was working on his body and mindset as the league went on.

In an interview with News24, Shaw revealed that his eating and sleep habits had caused a slump in his fitness levels as well as his form on the pitch.

“Im a big foodie. I didn’t have control over it. I don’t have interest in junk food like Pani Puri or Vada Pav. But I used to eat a lot of food at once and take a nap or something. If I didn’t train for a while, the weight gain used to be evident,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s loss of form was evident from his depleting numbers for DC as he averaged just 13 from eight matches 24 in 2024 edition which saw him left out of the playing XI halfway through the season.

Shaw’s move away from Mumbai and Delhi Capitals

Even though he was part of Mumbai’s victorious 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, he was axed from the longer formats squads. Recently, he sought No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to move to another domestic side.

“Around 2023, I also struggled to get sleep. I used to fall asleep around 2-3 am everyday. Because of that, you could see me bloated around that time. But after I developed a proper routine, things start falling in place,” Shaw said.

“In the next few months, I’m sure I will be back to being fit and much leaner,” he further added.

