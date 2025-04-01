News
Nehal Wadhera LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

‘Didn’t Know That I Would…’: Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera After Match-Winning Knock vs LSG in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 43 against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Nehal Wadhera LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera wasn’t aware that he would be playing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Wadhera scored an unbeaten 43 runs off 25 balls as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Nehal Wadhera opens up on his knock vs LSG

He forged a 67-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored a second consecutive fifty in as many matches. Punjab Kings had been set a target of 172 and Nehal Wadhera was named as an impact player, coming in place of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. “I didn’t know that I would be playing today so I had brought only one kit with me, later I got to know that I’m playing today,” Nehal Wadhera told official broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

ALSO READ:

He further spoke on his innings and also hailed Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. “When I went into bat, I wanted to play my shots and take my chances. The way Shreyas has been captaining the side it has been great, the way he told me to play my natural game and go with the flow of the game, it’s great,” added Wadhera, who has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

How Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. The visitors got off to a dream start as Arshdeep Singh removed Mitchell Marsh in the first over. Lucknow Super Giants began losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 39/3 in the powerplay. But, fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran (44) and Ayush Badoni (41) gave them a chance. David Miller (19) and Abdul Samad (27) also played important roles with the bat to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 171/7.

Punjab Kings lost Priyansh Arya (8) early in their chase but Prabhsimran Singh and Shreas Iyer forged 84 runs for the second wicket. Prabhsimran was dismissed for 69 runs in the 11th over, but even at that time, the visitors were still in the drivers’ seat at 110/2. Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera then made light work of the chase with 22 balls remaining.

