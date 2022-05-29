Indian Premier League: Every IPL final since 2008 - Teams, Winners, Runners-Up, Results and All you need to know

Ahead of the IPL 2022 final, we look back at each of the 14 previous title clashes in the competition’s history.

Gujarat Titans will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

First timers Gujarat Titans or the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals? There’s a sense of excitement as to who lifts the IPL 2022 trophy with the finals just a few hours away at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL has produced some absolute thrillers over the 15 years, with some edge-of-the-seat clashes being reserved for the finals.

Till date, three IPL finals have gone all the way down to the final ball, while there have been five instances of teams breaching the 200-run mark, once in a successful run-chase. Mumbai Indians have won five of their six title clashes, while CSK is the most frequent presence with nine appearances, having lifted the trophy four times.

Here’s a look at each of the 14 IPL finals:

IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Result: RR won by three wickets

The most unfancied side on paper post auctions, Shane Warne’s Rajasthan Royals stood out with their dominant run through to the finals, where they met MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. CSK posted a competitive 163/5, but Yusuf Pathan, who’d already bagged 3/22 earlier, set up the chase with a 39-ball 56 before being run-out in the penultimate over.

Fittingly, it was Purple Cap holder Sohail Tanvir hitting the winning runs, with skipper Warne at the other end.

IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Result: DC won by six runs

The bottom-two placed teams in the inaugural edition made a resounding comeback in 2009, qualifying all the way through to the final. Anil Kumble bagged 4/16 in an outstanding four over spell to dismiss Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma and Venugopal Rao to limit DC to 143/6. However, DC bowlers returned the favour with an all-round show to seal a narrow six-run win.

IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Result: CSK won by 22 runs

Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 57 powered CSK to a solid 168/5 after MS Dhoni opted to bat on a progressively slow track. Doug Bollinger’s impressive opening burst laid the foundation for CSK spin trio Muttiah Muralitharan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shadab Jakati to wave a web around MI, with Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal for 48 being a significant moment. A lasting memory of that final would be MS Dhoni’s shrewd ploy to have Matthew Hayden stationed right behind the bowler to set Kieron Pollard’s crucial dismissal - a tactic that would be used multiple times in years to come. CSK clinched their maiden title with a comprehensive 22-run win.

IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Result: CSK won by 58 runs

CSK became the first team to defend an IPL title, with a dominant 58-run win against the Southern rivals RCB in the 2011 final. Murali Vijay (95 off 52) and Michael Hussey (63 off 45) put on a whopping 159-run opening stand in 14.5 overs to set up a 205/5 finish. Once R Ashwin had Chris Gayle dismissed for a duck in the first over, it was always a mountain too long to climb for Daniel Vettori’s men.



IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Result: KKR won by five wickets

When the CSK top-order sizzled yet again to help them put up 190/3 batting first, before Ben Hilfenhaus castled Gautam Gambhir in the first over of the chase, it appeared as if Dhoni’s men would complete a hattrick of IPL wins. However, an uncapped Manvinder Bisla (89 off 48) turned out to be an unlikely hero, and with fine support from Jacques Kallis (69 off 49) carried on KKR’s march. Manoj Tiwary struck successive boundaries of Dwayne Bravo in the final over, to seal the deal with two balls to spare.

IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Result: MI won by 23 runs

Kieron Pollard’s explosive unbeaten 60 helped MI finish at a respectable 148/9, after the top-order had been rattled earlier in a 16/3 start. Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson would return the favour in the second innings as CSK slumped to 3/3 and eventually 58/8, before MS Dhoni’s 63* off 45 delayed the evitable result, while somewhat threatening to alter it. MI, the team that had started the campaign under Tendulkar, who opened alongside Ricky Ponting, would lift the trophy without the legendary duo’s services at the business end, under a young Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Result: KKR won by three wickets

Having won just two of their first seven league games, KKR won nine on the bounce thereafter, including the final, to bag their second IPL title in three years. Wriddhiman Saha’s 55-ball 115* - the first-ever IPL hundred in a final - would propel Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab then) to a daunting 199/5 in their most successful campaign yet. Manish Pandey stepped up for KKR in the chase after Orange Cap holder Robin Uthappa’s early dismissal with a fluent 50-ball 94. With 11 required off 7, Piyush Chawla struck a crucial six off Mitchell Johnson, and slashed a boundary off Parvinder Awana in the final over before going around for a passionate celebratory run.

IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Result: MI won by 41 runs

Another of come-from-behind classics. MI had just one win in their first six games, before a striking comeback made them an unstoppable force. A collective batting effort in the final,led by fifties from Rohit and Lendl Simmons, helped them post 202/5, which would prove to be far too challenging for CSK against a high-quality attack. MI took the game by 41 runs to begin a seven-year pattern of alternate IPL edition titles.

IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Result: SRH won by eight runs

David Warner characteristically carried SRH’s batting through the tournament, and in the final with a sparkling 69. Ben Cutting’s fiery assault helped SRH register the highest final total of 208/7. At 114/0 in 10.2 overs, RCB threatened to pull off the chase with Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli going strong, but Cutting removed the former to give SRH an opening. Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul and Shane Watson followed soon, as Warner’s men tightened the grip and held their nerve to secure their only IPL triumph.

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Result: MI won by 1 run

RPS had defeated MI in each of their previous face-offs in the competition, including the Qualifier 1 sans their most impactful player Ben Stokes. They had their opponents down and out in the final too, at 79/7 in the 15th over. Krunal Pandya’s steady 47 guided them to 129/8, but RPS were still well placed at 71/1 in a chase, before Rohit’s men scripted a dramatic turnaround. Skipper Steve Smith struggled to find support after Ajinkya Rahane was brilliantly caught by Kieron Pollard, setting it up for a last-over finish with 11 required. Manoj Tiwary struck a four off the first ball, before Mitchell Johnson had him and Smith off subsequent deliveries. With four needed off the final ball, Daniel Christan’s flick could only fetch two, as MI became the first team to win three IPLs.

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Result: CSK won by eight wickets

After a two-year absence owing to a ban, CSK made a telling comeback in 2018 to win their third IPL trophy. On a batting friendly Wankhede surface, SRH put up 178/6, largely down to late blitz from Yusuf Pathan (45* off 25) and Carlos Brathwaite (21 off 11). CSK were restricted to 20/1 five overs into the chase, with Faf du Plessis gone and Shane Watson struggling to find his timing at 8 off 16. However, a stunning counterattack from the Australia all-rounder followed, featuring 11 fours and eight sixes en route to a landmark 57-ball 117*, setting it up for a comfortable third title-clinching win.

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Result: MI won by 1 run

MI put on a middling 149/8 in their third final appearance against CSK, with Kieron Pollard once again leading the way with an unbeaten 41 off 25. Watson stood tall in the chase yet again, keeping his side in the hunt, but Jasprit Bumrah’s middle-overs burst and Dhoni’s runout for 2 with CSK still 68 away brought MI back into the contest. With a bleeding knee, Watson unleashed himself to put on a show with 80 off 59, before being runout in the final over. With two required off 1, veteran Lasith Malinga, who had an unforgettable evening otherwise, trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before to snatch a sensational 1-run win.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Dubai International Stadium

Result: MI won by five wickets

Trent Boult wrecked havoc with the new ball to help MI reduce DC to 22/3 in the latter’s first-ever IPL final. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (65* off 40) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stood tall to propel their side to 156/7. A fiery in-form MI top-order would make mockery of the run-chase, with skipper Rohit leading the charge with 68 off 51. MI achieved the target with five wickets and eight balls remaining to become the second team to defend an IPL trophy.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Dubai International Stadium

Result: CSK won by 27 runs

Faf du Plessis struck a fluent 86, with each of Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37) making valuable contributions to help CSK post 192/3. KKR, a team that had bounced back strongly in the competition’s second leg in the UAE, threatened to bag their third title with young openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer laying a brisk 91-run platform. However, the latter’s wicket triggered a collapse, helping CSK bag their fourth IPL with a comfortable 27-run win.

