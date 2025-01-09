News
Former KKR star Narayan Jagadeesan
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 9, 2025 - 5:32 pm

Six Fours in Six Balls: Former KKR Star Who Went Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction Responds to Snub by Blasting 29 Runs in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was with KKR during the IPL 2023 season.

Former KKR star Narayan Jagadeesan

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan, who went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has made a roaring response to the snub by displaying his pyro skills with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Jagadeesan, who was with KKR during the IPL 2023 season, blasted a staggering six boundaries off six balls during a match between Tamil Nadu (TN) and Rajasthan (RAJ). The 29-year-old’s fireworks ensured that a massive 29 runs came off the over as he got TN off to a flying start after RAJ pacer Aman Shekhawat started the over with five byes. Jagadeesan eventually finished on 65(52).

Check the video of Jagadeesan’s carnage below.

Speaking about the match, although Jagadeesan gave TN a solid start in their chase of 268, they faltered in the end by 19 runs.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ New Spin Recruit Spells Danger Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Hat-Trick in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI

Narayan Jagadeesan is enjoying sublime form in domestic cricket

The talented Tamil Nadu batter has looked in stellar form in the ongoing domestic season. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), held last year in November-December, Jagadeesan finished as the highest run-scorer for his state team, slamming an impressive 280 runs in 7 games, averaging at 40 with a promising strike rate of 163.74.

In the ongoing VHT as well, Jagadeesan is once again leading TN from the front as the side’s top-scorer with 303 runs in six games, at a stellar average of 60.60.

During the first phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season too, the dynamic right-hander showcased his mettle by topping the TN charts after amassing 453 runs in seven innings at a spectacular average of 75.50.

GIven his recent form, Jagadeesan sure seems like he is enjoying a purple patch. His explosive batting, especially in the white-ball tournaments like VHT will definitely make the IPL teams rue for not picking him during the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025 auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Narayan Jagadeesan
Vijay Hazare Trophy

News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
