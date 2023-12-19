Final MI IPL 2024 Squad: Full Mumbai Indians Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More

MI bought a total of 8 players in the IPL 2024 Auction, taking their overall squad size to 25, and Gerald Coetzee's acquisition for INR 5 crore was the highlight of their performance.

Mumbai Indians have always had a reputation for making news in the auction. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction, the five-time IPL winners have retained a total of 17 players and have taken some bold moves by bidding farewell to several key players, particularly from their bowling department. MI have released a notable roster of 11 players, among those are international sensations such as Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan.

Let's look at the strategic retentions MI did as a potential tactical overhaul for the upcoming season.

MI Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Dewald Brevis Ishan Kishan (wk) Kumar Kartikeya Singh Tim David Akash Madhwal Jason Behrendorff Duan Jansen Shams Mulani Nehal Wadhera Jasprit Bumrah Vishnu Vinod Raghav Goyal Hardik Pandya (c)(Traded from GT) Romario Shepherd (Traded from LSG)

Who will be the Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma has been removed from his position as the MI Captain. The MI management has traded Hardik Pandya in from Gujarat Titans and has announced him as the captain for the IPL 2024 season.

Players Bought by MI in IPL 2024 Auction:

Gerald Coetzee - INR 5 Crore

Dilshan Madushanka - INR 4.60 crore

Nuwan Thushara - INR 4.80 crore

Shreyas Gopal - INR 20 Lakhs

Mohammad Nabi - INR 1.5 crore

Naman Dhir - INR 20 Lakhs

Anshul Kamboj - INR 20 Lakhs

Shivalik Sharma - INR 20 Lakhs

Probable MI Playing XI for IPL 2024:

If MI bat first:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav

Nehal Wadhera/Dewald Brevis

Hardik Pandya (c)

Tim David

Gerald Coetzee

Piyush Chawla

Jasprit Bumrah

Nuwan Thushara

Impact Player: Dilshan Madushanka/ Akash Madhwal

If MI bowl first:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya (c)

Tim David

Gerald Coetzee

Piyush Chawla

Jasprit Bumrah

Nuwan Thushara

Dilshan Madushanka / Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera / Dewald Brevis

