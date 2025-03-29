Former CSK Player Gives Fitting Reply to a RCB Fan Page’s ‘Missing’ Pun After their Win in IPL 2025

He represented CSK from 2018 to 2023.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu has given a befitting reply to a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan page after they mocked him following RCB’s 50-run win over CSK.

Rayudu represented CSK from 2018 to 2023. He happens to be an ardent fan of the franchise.

After the Rajat Patidar-led RCB handed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK a crushing defeat at home, a fan page named “RCB Fans Official” took a dig at Rayudu. They wrote on social media that they are “worried” about the former CSK player. The fan page stated that the player went missing since CSK’s loss in the match.

“We are getting worried. A certain member on the panel has been found missing online since last two hours. If anyone has any knowledge about it, please reach out. We hope Ambati Rayudu is doing okay”, the post read.

Former CSK Player’s Epic Comeback

However, the former CSK player took the pun sportingly. He reposted it on his Instagram account while appreciating the page for its humor. He added that banters are supposed to be like this one. The former player also acknowledged that RCB has formed a strong squad this year. He added that the fans could hope to finally get their hands on the elusive IPL title this season.

“Hahahaha good one .. This is exactly how banter is supposed to be.. you guys have a great team this year and you can hope for the best ❤️”, wrote Rayudu.

After winning against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets, the Super Kings failed to chase down 196 against RCB last night.

Notably, this was also CSK’s biggest home defeat in the history of IPL. The Men in Yellow will look to turn the tables against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati tomorrow.

