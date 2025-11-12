Gujarat Titans Retained and Released Players 2026: GT Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

They were knocked out in IPL 2025 after losing Eliminator.
The GT retained players 2026 list will be among the most closely watched this year. After being knocked out in the Eliminator of IPL 2025, the 2022 champions will enter the IPL 2026 auction looking to fine-tune a strong but inconsistent squad.
With captain Shubman Gill at the helm, Gujarat Titans (GT) are expected to keep their core intact while letting go of a few expensive or underperforming names.
Here’s a complete look at the GT retention list 2026, released players, and possible targets before the auction.
The Gujarat Titans management has always valued stability, and it’s likely to stick with its match-winning core. The team possesses several elite T20 performers who will form the nucleus for IPL 2026.
The Titans have some outstanding T20 stars in their squad. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:
The GT released players 2026 list will include a few high-priced or inconsistent names. Releasing them will help Gujarat Titans free up purse space and reshape their balance before the mini-auction.
These are the players who struggled in the previous season or could not fit into the side:
Here’s how the GT 2026 squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Gurnoor Brar.
Category: Released
Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra.
Captaincy Status
Shubman Gill will continue leading GT into IPL 2026. His calm leadership and improved strike-rate make him central to the franchise’s plans.
Despite a strong core, GT need more power and flexibility in the lower middle order and bowling unit. They are expected to chase a proven overseas all-rounder, an Indian finisher, and a domestic spin backup. Likely GT IPL 2026 auction targets include:
Marco Jansen (Trade) – GT might try to acquire Marco Jansen via a trade from the Punjab Kings. The left-arm pace all-rounder can fit into their line-up well and bring variety to the bowling attack.
Cameron Green (Auction) – The Titans will have to release a high-priced player if they want to pursue Cameron Green. A pace all-rounder who can play the role of a finisher, Green could be a great fit at GT.
Spencer Johnson (Auction) – The Aussie was part of the GT franchise in the past. They could try to bring him back into the fold, and he might not be expensive.
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and R Sai Kishore headline the GT retained players 2026 list.
Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, and Karim Janat are among the expected GT released players 2026.
The franchise will aim to strengthen its lower-middle order and improve death-overs bowling through trades and selective buys.
