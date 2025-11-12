Gujarat Titans Retained and Released Players 2026: GT Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

They were knocked out in IPL 2025 after losing Eliminator.

The GT retained players 2026 list will be among the most closely watched this year. After being knocked out in the Eliminator of IPL 2025, the 2022 champions will enter the IPL 2026 auction looking to fine-tune a strong but inconsistent squad.

With captain Shubman Gill at the helm, Gujarat Titans (GT) are expected to keep their core intact while letting go of a few expensive or underperforming names.

Here’s a complete look at the GT retention list 2026, released players, and possible targets before the auction.

GT Retained Players 2026 – Full Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Gujarat Titans management has always valued stability, and it’s likely to stick with its match-winning core. The team possesses several elite T20 performers who will form the nucleus for IPL 2026.

Which Players Could Be Retained by GT?

The Titans have some outstanding T20 stars in their squad. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:

Shubman Gill – The captain of the side and one of the most prolific batters in the league

– The captain of the side and one of the most prolific batters in the league Jos Buttler – T20 icon with a stellar record in the IPL

– T20 icon with a stellar record in the IPL Sai Sudharsan – Consistent top-order batter with an improved hitting ability

– Consistent top-order batter with an improved hitting ability Rashid Khan – Not at his best in IPL 2025, but one of the best spinners in the world

– Not at his best in IPL 2025, but one of the best spinners in the world Prasidh Krishna – Hit-the-deck Indian pacer and top wicket-taker in IPL 2025

– Hit-the-deck Indian pacer and top wicket-taker in IPL 2025 Mohammed Siraj – Quality Indian pacer with the new ball and death overs ability

– Quality Indian pacer with the new ball and death overs ability Kagiso Rabada – Played only four games in the previous edition, but is an all-phase fast bowler

– Played only four games in the previous edition, but is an all-phase fast bowler R Sai Kishore – One of the best left-arm spinners in the country

Final Likely GT Retained Players List 2026

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Kagiso Rabada

R Sai Kishore

Sherfane Rutherford

Shahrukh Khan

Washington Sundar

Rahul Tewatia

Arshad Khan

Anuj Rawat

Gurnoor Brar

GT Released Players 2026 – Expected List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The GT released players 2026 list will include a few high-priced or inconsistent names. Releasing them will help Gujarat Titans free up purse space and reshape their balance before the mini-auction.

Which Players Could Be Released By GT?

These are the players who struggled in the previous season or could not fit into the side:

Glenn Phillips – GT played with three overseas players in the early phase, but the Kiwi all-rounder didn’t get any games

– GT played with three overseas players in the early phase, but the Kiwi all-rounder didn’t get any games Gerald Coetzee – Played four games in the previous season and conceded at nearly 11 rpo

– Played four games in the previous season and conceded at nearly 11 rpo Ishant Sharma – Conceded at 11.18 rpo in the previous season, picking only four wickets in seven games

Likely Full GT Released Players List 2026

Glenn Phillips

Gerald Coetzee

Ishant Sharma

Karim Janat

Mahipal Lomror

Jayant Yadav

Kulwant Khejroliya

Manav Suthar

Kumar Kushagra

Likely Gujarat Titans Squad 2026 After Retentions and Releases

Here’s how the GT 2026 squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Gurnoor Brar.

Category: Released

Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra.

Captaincy Status

Shubman Gill will continue leading GT into IPL 2026. His calm leadership and improved strike-rate make him central to the franchise’s plans.

What to Expect from Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2026 Auction?

Despite a strong core, GT need more power and flexibility in the lower middle order and bowling unit. They are expected to chase a proven overseas all-rounder, an Indian finisher, and a domestic spin backup. Likely GT IPL 2026 auction targets include:

Middle and lower middle-order batters

An overseas pacer

A domestic wrist-spin option for back-up

Better domestic batting options

Potential Key Targets for GT at IPL 2026 Auction

Marco Jansen (Trade) – GT might try to acquire Marco Jansen via a trade from the Punjab Kings. The left-arm pace all-rounder can fit into their line-up well and bring variety to the bowling attack.

Cameron Green (Auction) – The Titans will have to release a high-priced player if they want to pursue Cameron Green. A pace all-rounder who can play the role of a finisher, Green could be a great fit at GT.

Spencer Johnson (Auction) – The Aussie was part of the GT franchise in the past. They could try to bring him back into the fold, and he might not be expensive.

FAQs – GT Retained Players 2026

Which players could be retained by GT in 2026? Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and R Sai Kishore headline the GT retained players 2026 list. Which players could be released by GT before the IPL 2026 auction? Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, and Karim Janat are among the expected GT released players 2026. What is Gujarat Titans’ strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 auction? The franchise will aim to strengthen its lower-middle order and improve death-overs bowling through trades and selective buys.

