Hardik Pandya 200 T20 wickets MI vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Hardik Pandya Achieves Big Milestone With Virat Kohli, Livingstone Wickets During MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He took two wickets in his quota of four overs.

Hardik Pandya 200 T20 wickets MI vs RCB IPL 2025

During Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash, skipper Hardik Pandya achieved another massive milestone. After Rajat Patidar lost the toss, RCB were put to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While bowling the 15th over of the first innings, Hardik claimed two crucial wickets within three balls. He dismissed both set-batter Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. This double-wicket over marked a significant achievement in Hardik’s career as he reached 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya Returns With Double Breakthrough

Virat Kohli, who had been in control with a steady 67 off 42 balls, looked to increase the tempo after the strategic timeout. However, he mistimed a top-edged shot off a wide delivery off Hardik. It was easily caught by Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket. Just two balls later, Liam Livingstone, on only his second delivery, attempted a poorly executed scoop shot. The ball went straight to Jasprit Bumrah at short third man, handing him a straightforward catch and leaving Livingstone to walk back for a duck.

At that stage, Hardik’s figures read an impressive 2.5-0-15-2, playing a pivotal role in stalling RCB’s progress. His 200th T20 wicket came with the dismissal of Liam Livingstone, further cementing his reputation as a key figure and a world-class all-rounder in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, Hardik took a five-wicket haul in MI’s last game against Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first IPL captain to do so.

ALSO READ:

RCB were comfortably placed at 143/2 just an over ago. They lost three wickets in rapid succession, causing the momentum to swing in favor of the hosts.

Mumbai Indians’ Absymal Form Continues

Despite Trent Boult drawing early blood and Jasprit Bumrah back in the attack, MI couldn’t control the flow of runs. Game-changing contributions from Virat Kohli (67), Devdutt Padikkal (37), Rajat Patidar (64), and Jitesh Sharma (40) helped RCB steer to 221/5.

MI, once again, lost their top order cheaply. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton walked back to the dugout after making 17 runs each.

At the time of writing this report, MI have managed 59/2 at the end of seven overs. Will Jacks (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (eight) are on the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

Tilak was forced to retire out in their last match against LSG.
12:18 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:54 pm
CX Staff Writer
hardik pandya vs krunal pandya faceoff mi vs rcb ipl 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya – High-Intensity Faceoff in MI vs RCB Clash

12:04 am
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli Yash Dayal Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Virat Kohli Angry as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal Spill Suryakumar Yadav’s Catch during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [WATCH]

RCB lost a chance to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav after Jitesh Sgarma and Yash Dayal collided while aiming for a catch.
12:13 am
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

12:39 am
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Need Rule Change’ – Former SRH Player Says RCB Denied Run By Law After Incident in Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's Jitesh Sharma was controversially denied a run against MI during an IPL 2025 clash on Monday.
10:26 pm
Vishnu PN
