‘Want To Achieve Same Things with RCB’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up On Return To Royal Challengers Bengaluru For IPL 2025

He has taken two wickets in two matches so far.

Back in Champions League Twenty20 2009/10, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was wreathed in red. He donned the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey just once. He returned wicketless at the cost of 31 runs. Since then, he’s been with two teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including his 11-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But life has come full circle for Bhuvi in IPL 2025.

“After playing for a team for 11 years, I’ve come to a new team. I thought it’d be awkward, but it never felt like it because of the way things are run here. It’s a great feeling.”

The right-arm speedster was part of SRH’s IPL 2016 winning squad. Deep down, Bhuvi is a true RCBian, driven by the dream of seeing his team lift the IPL trophy.

“I still remember as a young boy being picked up for the IPL in South Africa. Now it feels like I’m reliving the memory of my first IPL. It doesn’t feel like a new team. When you play the IPL, your aim is to win the trophy. And that was very special because it’s like that saying, ‘it’s not over until it’s over’. The journey of 10-11 years with them was very special, to play that long for a team. I want to achieve the same things with this team, this year.”

Watch his full video here:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar In IPL

Playing 178 matches in his long IPL career, Bhuvneshwar has snared 183 wickets. He holds an overall average of 27.16 and an economy rate of 7.54. The Uttar Pradesh-born bowler has two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls to his name. His greatness with SRH as a match-winner, a bowler to call upon every time the skipper needs a breakthrough, can’t be put into words. But he’s a simple man with simple dreams who’s satisfied with his present.

“If I were to look back at all that I have achieved and received, 100%. As human beings, we always want more and more. But on the field, off the field, personal life, I think I’m actually satisfied, 100%, no regrets, no complaints.”

Despite hitting his purple patch time and again, Bhuvneshwar is known to stick to the basics. His mindset, irrespective of his jersey colour, stays determined to do better. He focuses on things within his control, and it mostly boils down to pre-match and pre-tournament practices.

“The mindset is simple – do your practice. What is meant for you is meant for you. Eventually, you’ll get it. I think preparation is everything. T20 is the kind of format where you learn very quickly. If you don’t learn, you’ll fall behind, performance will dip. I know that if I have to stay consistent, continuous practice is a must. There are a lot of things that aren’t in your control. Preparation is in your hands.”

ALSO READ:

Bhuvi On India’s Domestic Strength

Another pacer from RCB who has hit the headlines is Yash Dayal. While talking about his state teammate, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hailed the 27-year-old for his relentless efforts and the talent that he brings to the table. He also stretched on the depth of India’s bench strength.

The great part about Indian cricket is that there are new players every year. If you look at domestic bowlers, there are players who haven’t been picked up for the IPL. The best players from the domestic league are here, but there are many more who are equally talented, and that shows the depth of talent in Indian cricket. If you look at our setup, we have Yash Dayal. He’s been playing domestic for many years and he’s a very talented player. He’s able to swing the ball nicely. He did very well last year. Even when he played for UP, he did well. He now has the experience, and as he plays, he gains more experience.

Dayal, in his second season for RCB, has returned with 18 wickets for the franchise so far. The pace duo is set to join forces against the Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.