News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Hardik Pandya Fined 24 LAKHS, Ashish Nehra Handed Demerit Point After MI vs GT Thriller in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash.

Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash. Pandya has been slapped with a fine of INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate.

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra, GT’s head coach, has been fined 25% of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point. He accepted the sanction.

Nehra was seen arguing with the umpires when the match was delayed due to rain. That must be the reason to hand him a fine and a demerit point.

More to follow…

Ashish Nehra
GT
Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
MI vs GT

Related posts

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.
11:29 am
Sagar Paul
KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are stronger, so they should win.

KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 57 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:17 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

10:53 am
CX Staff Writer
Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session? CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Simons also said there is no injury concern.
11:33 am
Sagar Paul
Hardik Pandya Blames No Balls for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

‘A Crime in My Eyes’ – Hardik Pandya Blames This for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

He said such mistakes are like a crime in cricket and usually come back to hurt the team, which is what happened in this game.
9:10 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Finish Chances

Mumbai Indians Top 2 Finish Chances For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss Against Gujarat Titans: EXPLAINED

Mumbai Indians must win both remaining matches and rely on at least two teams from the current Top 3 to drop points.
1:22 am
Prasenjiit Dey
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.