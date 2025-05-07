Hardik Pandya Fined 24 LAKHS, Ashish Nehra Handed Demerit Point After MI vs GT Thriller in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash. Pandya has been slapped with a fine of INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate.

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra, GT’s head coach, has been fined 25% of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point. He accepted the sanction.

Nehra was seen arguing with the umpires when the match was delayed due to rain. That must be the reason to hand him a fine and a demerit point.

More to follow…