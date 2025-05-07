News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Hardik Pandya Blames No Balls for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

‘A Crime in My Eyes’ – Hardik Pandya Blames This for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He said such mistakes are like a crime in cricket and usually come back to hurt the team, which is what happened in this game.

Hardik Pandya Blames No Balls for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

Gujarat Titans (GT) won a close match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Rain affected the game, so the target was changed to 147 runs in 19 overs. Gujarat chased it down in the last over, thanks to important runs from Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee.

With this win, Gujarat now sits at the top of the points table with eight wins from 11 matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, is now in fourth place with seven wins from 12 games. They must win both of their remaining matches to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

In a close match that went down to the final ball, Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Both teams made mistakes, but MI captain Hardik Pandya was especially disappointed after the defeat.

Hardik Blames No Balls, Not Dropped Catch, for Defeat

Hardik Pandya said the dropped catch of Shubman Gill was not the main reason they lost. What really cost them were the three no balls in the match, two by him and one by Deepak Chahar in the final over. He said such mistakes are like a crime in cricket and usually come back to hurt the team, which is what happened in this game.

The skipper bowled two no balls in the eighth over, which gave away 18 runs. Later, while defending 14 runs in the final over, Chahar bowled another no ball at a key moment. Still, Hardik praised the team for giving everything they had and fighting till the very end.

“The catches didn’t really cost us. We were very clinical with that,” Hardik said after MI’s three-wicket defeat. “Maybe definitely with the no-balls, with my no-ball and even the last (over) no-ball. “That, in my eyes, indeed it’s a crime, and most often than not it kind of bites you. It definitely did to us, but at the same point of time, really happy with the boys giving their 120% and making sure that we are in the game and not giving up,” Hardik said.

ALSO READ:

Gill Compares Opening Overs to a Test Match

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said the conditions at the start of their chase felt more like a Test match than a T20. The fast bowlers were getting a lot of movement, the wind was strong, and the rain made it difficult to bat.

He explained that during the powerplay, they had to stick to basic cricket shots because of the tough conditions. After the powerplay, they planned to play their natural game, but the rain kept interrupting the flow. Gill also mentioned that in a T20 game, it is not easy to return to the field with the same rhythm after a long rain break.

“The game plans were definitely different when we were playing in the powerplay. There was wind and a little bit of rain and just the atmosphere was such, it felt like a Test match for the first four to five overs,” Gill said. “We just had to play proper normal cricket and once the powerplay was over, we thought, now we will try to play our normal game a little bit more. But the rain kept coming in. It’s not easy in a T20 match, if there is such a long break to be able to come back and start the game,” Shubman Gill said.

Universe Gave Us Another Chance

The skipper shared that the match was full of emotions, with frustration being the main one, as Gujarat Titans were in a strong position at one stage. He explained that in a span of four overs, the team scored just 13 runs and lost four wickets, which reminded him of a tough Test match session that goes against you. That period was quite frustrating for him, but he believed the universe gave them another opportunity, and fortunately, things worked out in their favour.

“A lot of emotions, most of them were frustrating, because at one point we were such ahead in the game,” Gill said. “Then, I think, four overs of play, 20 [13] runs for four wickets, it felt like one of those Test match sessions, which don’t go your way. That period was quite frustrating, but I think the universe gave us one more chance, and everything worked out well for us,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
MI vs GT
Mumbai Indians
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.
11:29 am
Sagar Paul
Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash.

Hardik Pandya Fined 24 LAKHS, Ashish Nehra Handed Demerit Point After MI vs GT Thriller in IPL 2025

11:18 am
Darpan Jain
KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are stronger, so they should win.

KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 57 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:17 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

10:53 am
CX Staff Writer
Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session? CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Simons also said there is no injury concern.
11:33 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Finish Chances

Mumbai Indians Top 2 Finish Chances For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss Against Gujarat Titans: EXPLAINED

Mumbai Indians must win both remaining matches and rely on at least two teams from the current Top 3 to drop points.
1:22 am
Prasenjiit Dey
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.