‘Haven't seen many better innings than Rajat Patidar’s 112*’ - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was in all praise for Rajat Patidar, whose blistering hundred powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 14-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday.
 By CX Staff Writer Thu, 26 May 2022
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Having walked in to bat in the first over, Patidar carried his bat right through, striking 112* off 54 with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Rajat Patidar stole the show in a star-studded RCB batting line-up, smashing LSG's pace and spin attack alike with disdain at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Walking in to bat in the very first over, the the 28-year-old carried his bat right through, adding a crucial 66 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, before ensuring a late 84-run flourish in the final five overs alongside Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23).

Patidar struck 12 fours and seven sixes, taking a particular liking to spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, who were taken apart in the sixth and the 16th over respectively, before a sizzling pull of Mohsin Khan got him to the three-figure milestone.

RCB managed to put on 207/4 and the bowlers showed fine application to complete a 14-run win.

Kohli, who has himself produced several game-defining knocks across formats in the past, lauded Patidar for his brilliant display.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better than how Rajat played today,” Kohli said while chatting to Patidar in a video released by the host broadcasters after the game.

“Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player. The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate it as a cricketer to watch an innings like that.”


RCB will now travel to Ahmedabad for the second qualifier against the Rajasthan Royals to be played on Friday.


 

