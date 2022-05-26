‘Haven't seen many better innings than Rajat Patidar’s 112*’ - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was in all praise for Rajat Patidar, whose blistering hundred powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 14-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Having walked in to bat in the first over, Patidar carried his bat right through, striking 112* off 54 with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Rajat Patidar stole the show in a star-studded RCB batting line-up, smashing LSG's pace and spin attack alike with disdain at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Walking in to bat in the very first over, the the 28-year-old carried his bat right through, adding a crucial 66 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, before ensuring a late 84-run flourish in the final five overs alongside Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23).

Patidar struck 12 fours and seven sixes, taking a particular liking to spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, who were taken apart in the sixth and the 16th over respectively, before a sizzling pull of Mohsin Khan got him to the three-figure milestone.

RCB managed to put on 207/4 and the bowlers showed fine application to complete a 14-run win.

Kohli, who has himself produced several game-defining knocks across formats in the past, lauded Patidar for his brilliant display.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better than how Rajat played today,” Kohli said while chatting to Patidar in a video released by the host broadcasters after the game.

“Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player. The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate it as a cricketer to watch an innings like that.”



RCB will now travel to Ahmedabad for the second qualifier against the Rajasthan Royals to be played on Friday.



