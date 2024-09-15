[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals star teaches RCB pacer lesson for losing cool in CPL 2024

The incident transpired during a match between St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

During the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024), a heated incident transpired in the middle when St Lucia Kings (SLK) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) were playing a match.

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was on the receiving end of a throw from a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer, which was prompted after he lost his cool.

In the ninth over, as Guyana neared victory, RCB's Alzarri Joseph delivered a ball to RR's Shimron Hetmyer, who stepped back and drove it straight back to the bowler.

In a display of frustration, Joseph—having just dismissed Azam Khan the ball before—snatched the ball and forcefully threw it toward the batter's end, accompanied by a piercing glare at Hetmyer. The tension was evident, as Joseph was feeling the heat with Guyana requiring fewer than 10 runs to win.

However, what happened next could very well be labelled as Hetmyer giving a lesson back to Joseph with an emphatic response in the following delivery.

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals star teaches RCB pacer lesson for losing cool

With only nine runs required, Hetmyer took a step back and launched a massive six over long-on, almost ensuring a dramatic victory for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The powerful hit not only brought them within touching distance of victory but also served as a fitting reply to Joseph’s earlier reaction.

In the subsequent over, the Warriors secured a six-wicket win, chasing down Saint Lucia's modest target of 101 in just 10 overs.

Hetmyer eventually remained unbeaten, scoring eight runs from three balls and helping his team over the line.

This brief yet intense exchange underscored the fierce competitiveness of the CPL, leaving fans buzzing about the clash between the bowler and the batter.

