News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

‘I lost 10-12 kgs’ – RCB Star Reveals About Concerning Health Condition He Has Been Suffering Since IPL 2022

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster had made his Test debut last March

royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb

Devdutt Padikkal has risen through the ranks of Under 19 cricket, to being a top performer for Karnataka through India A set-up and finally earning a place in the playing XI in the senior national side.

His importance for Karnataka and India A has not diminished but the view on his T20 numbers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been questionable.

Dealing With Health Issue Since IPL 2022

The stylish left-hander has two underwhelming seasons in 2023 and 2024 with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively, scoring 299 runs from 18 matches with a strike rate less than 120.

ALSO READ:

However, not many know that the 24-year-old suffers with an intestinal problem that had proved to be a stumbling block to his ambitions.

“In 2022 during IPL, I felt there was something wrong with my gut and that’s when I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which is basically ulcers in your intestine. It was very challenging to be honest. I lost a lot of weight, I was fatigued all the time, there was a stage where I lost 10-12 kgs of weight within a couple of months. I had to stop playing cricket for the next 2-3 months. Its a condition I have to deal with for the rest of my life,” the RCB batter told the franchise’s YouTube channel.

Padikkal, who had made his IPL debut with his home franchise in 2020, piled on runs in his first two seasons with 473 and 411 runs but was bought by RR and then LSG before returning to RCB for IPL 2025.

Chances Of RCB Winning IPL 2025

Under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, RCB have performed like a well-oiled machine by beating Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in their own backyards. As the hope around the team’s title chances increase, Padikkal also feels the same.

“Winning an IPL trophy for RCB is a dream. You say that its obvious because every RCB fan, just like me, wants the team to have that trophy. Even if I am playing anywhere else in the IPL, there’s always a soft spot for RCB, hoping that they would win the trophy.”

Padikkal has scores of 10, 27, 4 and 37 in IPL 2025 so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

impact players GT vs RR IPL 2025

Who Are The Impact Players in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

5:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Despite a forgettable start, we look at three changes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to make the IPL 2025 playoffs.

3 Changes CSK Need To Make IPL 2025 Playoffs Despite Forgettable Start

CSK still have plenty to play for, and the tournament is far from over.
5:14 pm
Darpan Jain
Shardul Thakur Joins Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande in Unwanted IPL Record List After KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

Shardul Thakur Joins Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande in Unwanted IPL Record List After KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

He joined LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
'I Didn't Understand' Former Australia Skipper Takes a Dig at CSK for Retiring Devon Conway Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

‘I Didn’t Understand’: Former Australia Skipper Takes a Dig at CSK for Retiring Devon Conway Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

CSK retired Conway in the 18th over of the chase.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Out-of-the-World Innings' Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025

‘Out-of-the-World Innings’ – Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025

He took just 39 balls to score his maiden IPL century.
4:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

The Aussie has now accepted the offence and the Match Referee’s sanction.
2:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.