Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Aussie has now accepted the offence and the Match Referee’s sanction.

Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was slapped with multiple punishments after the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has levied a 25% fine of his match fees and also added one demerit point to his record for a breach of the IPL’s code of conduct.

However, interestingly, the exact nature of Maxwell’s offence has not been revealed.

An IPL statement said that Maxwell was “admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match) and accepted the match referee’s sanction”.

ALSO READ:

Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

Glenn Maxwell has now accepted the offence and the Match Referee’s sanction.

Notably, the article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct under which Maxwell was booked pertains to activities not directly related to ‘cricket actions’.

Let’s take a look at the possible reasons for which Maxwell could face the penalty.

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board,” reads the rule.

Speaking about the Aussie’s performance in IPL 2025, the right-hander hasn’t looked at his best yet. Maxwell has only managed 31 runs in three innings but has chipped in with three wickets with his offspin.

PBKS, who are currently placed fourth, will next lock horns in an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 12 (Saturday). 

