After LSG Tie Up in IPL 2025 Crashes, Bangladesh Player Set for Injury Layoff in Fresh Blow

Bangladesh’s premium speedster, Taskin Ahmed, has been plagued with injuries. The latest issue – his left Achilles tendon – has been a significant concern for him and the team, for he has been managing it for a while.

Taskin played with Achilles tendon in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 and Champions Trophy 2025, but the workload on his body in these tournaments aggravated the injury. Debashish Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s chief physician, revealed to Cricbuzz that the pacer is receiving conservative treatment.

Debashish also touched on the severity of the injury, claiming that if he doesn’t stop playing, Taskin can be in serious trouble in future. That means his international career could be cut short, suggesting he will be out of action for an extended period to recover fully.

“Now we feel if he doesn’t stop playing cricket and get proper rehabilitation, he could face serious complications in future. That’s why we’ve decided to withdraw him from all forms of cricket for a while and initiate a proper rehabilitation programme. If necessary, we’ll consult with specialists.”

Taskin Ahmed ruled out of the Zimbabwe Tests

Bangladesh are not risking Taskin Ahmed, and they have rested him for the Zimbabwe Test series to manage his workload. A two-match Test series will put additional load on his body, which might further exacerbate this left Achilles tendon injury, and it’s wise to rest him after receiving a concerning update on the pacer.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has earned his maiden Test call-up and will replace Taskin in the XI against Zimbabwe. Taskin’s injury might also be why the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) couldn’t sign him as a replacement player despite being in talks at the start of IPL 2025, which he himself confirmed in an interview.

Debashish also confirmed that conservative treatment is their goal, and the medical team is not looking at surgery as of now, which is a complicated procedure. However, surgery might be done if the conservative treatment doesn’t work in the long run, but that is the last option.

They also plan to consult foreign specialists for suggestions on further procedures with the treatment and help Taskin recover as early as possible. An MRI was done on him for documentation, as it will be essential if a need for foreign consultation arises in the future.

