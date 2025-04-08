News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Bangladesh Pacer Who Gave Fiery Sendoff to Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2024 Gets Maiden Test Call-Up for Zimbabwe Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Bangla Tigers will host Zimbabwe for a two-Test series.

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made headlines for his fiery sendoff to India star Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup last year, recently earned his maiden Test call-up. The Bangla Tigers are set to host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, starting from April 20 in Sylhet. The second game will begin from April 28 and will be played in Chittagong.

Interestingly, the matches were supposed to be held in April 2024, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had asked Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to play five T20Is at that point instead with the T20 World Cup 2024 slated to start from June 2024.

Speaking about the 22-year-old Tanim’s credentials, Tanzim has featured in 28 games for Bangladesh in the white-ball formats so far, taking 37 wickets (ODIs:13, T20Is:24).

Bangladesh to miss out veteran players due to injury, franchise cricket commitments

Furthermore, Bangladesh will be missing their key pacer Taskin Ahmed, who has been ruled out due to an injury to his left Achilles tendon. Additionally, Litton Das will also not be available for selection as he is currently committed to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Karachi Kings.

The selectors have also made changes to the BAN vs ZIM squad that toured the West Indies in late 2024, dropping the likes of Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, and Shoriful Islam. However, Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025, remains part of the Test squad.

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh Squad for Zimbabwe series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs ZIM
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Virat Kohli

Related posts

nicholas pooran lsg ipl 2025 kkr vs lsg

4,0,4,6,4,6 – Nicholas Pooran Decimates Andre Russell’s Over In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Not just Andre Russell, none of the KKR bowlers had an answer to Nicholas Pooran
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

Why Is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.
4:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Is Moeen Ali Not In KKR Playing XI In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

The England all-rounder has claimed two wickets from the two matches he played in IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

He has evolved into a key figure in the franchise's bowling attack.
2:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Following the game’s conclusion, Jitesh Sharma credited Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, for playing this innovative shot.

Not AB De Villiers, Jitesh Sharma Credits This Former RCB Player for Ridiculous Scoop for Six vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Jitesh remained unbeaten on 40 in just 19 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and four maximums.
2:17 pm
Darpan Jain
shreyanka patil india womens team wpl rcb

Why is RCB Star Shreyanka Patil Still Out of India Women’s Squad For Tri-Series in Sri Lanka?

The youngster was the star performer for RCB in their title win in WPL 2024
1:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.