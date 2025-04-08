Bangladesh Pacer Who Gave Fiery Sendoff to Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2024 Gets Maiden Test Call-Up for Zimbabwe Series

The Bangla Tigers will host Zimbabwe for a two-Test series.

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made headlines for his fiery sendoff to India star Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup last year, recently earned his maiden Test call-up. The Bangla Tigers are set to host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, starting from April 20 in Sylhet. The second game will begin from April 28 and will be played in Chittagong.

Interestingly, the matches were supposed to be held in April 2024, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had asked Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to play five T20Is at that point instead with the T20 World Cup 2024 slated to start from June 2024.

Speaking about the 22-year-old Tanim’s credentials, Tanzim has featured in 28 games for Bangladesh in the white-ball formats so far, taking 37 wickets (ODIs:13, T20Is:24).

Bangladesh to miss out veteran players due to injury, franchise cricket commitments

Furthermore, Bangladesh will be missing their key pacer Taskin Ahmed, who has been ruled out due to an injury to his left Achilles tendon. Additionally, Litton Das will also not be available for selection as he is currently committed to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Karachi Kings.

The selectors have also made changes to the BAN vs ZIM squad that toured the West Indies in late 2024, dropping the likes of Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, and Shoriful Islam. However, Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025, remains part of the Test squad.

Bangladesh Squad for Zimbabwe series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

