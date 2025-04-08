Key Batter Left Out Of India Women’s Squad For Tri Series Against Sri Lanka And South Africa

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returns after being rested for the previous series against Ireland

Star opener Shafali Verma continues to be left out of the national team consideration, as her name was left out of the 15-player squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation ODI series in Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Regular captain Harmanpree Kaur returned to the team after being rested for January’s home ODI series against Ireland which India swept 3-0 under Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy.

Pratika Rawal Continues In Shafali Verma’s Place

Pratika Rawal, who has set records tumbling with her opening partnerships with Mandhana in the West Indies and Ireland series, kept her place alongside medium-pacer Amanjot Kaur.

India’s squad (Senior Women) for Women’s Tri-Nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and South Africa announced.



Veteran allrounder Sneh Rana, who was recently left out of the BCCI central contract for the ongoing season, has also been picked for the series beginning on April 27.

Middle-order batter Harleen Deol, who also lost her central contract, was also picked for the series alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy.

Maiden Call-up For GG’s Kashvee Gautam

Kashvee Gautam, medium pacer who played a key role in Gujarat Giants’ run into the Women’s Premier League 2025 final, received her maiden international call-up. Gautam claimed 11 wickets from nine games at an average of 18 and an economy of 6.4.

Besides Gautam, Andhra left-arm spinner N Shree Charani and Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Shuchi Upadhyay were also handed their maiden call-ups.

The fast-bowling trio of Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Titas Sadhu were all not considered for selection as they are recovering from injuries.

Shafali’s Performances Since Axe

Shafali Verma has been out of the national team since November last year. Rawal, in her stead, has broken partnership records with Mandhana and also amassed 444 runs in her first six ODIs.

Verma has been determined to make a comeback with 1,203 runs from 15 innings across three different domestic competitions and also played a vital role in Delhi Capitals reaching their third WPL final in a row with 304 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 152.76.

The Tri-Series will begin with the clash between hosts Sri Lanka and India followed by a match between India and South Africa on April 29. All three teams will play four matches each in order to decide the final clash on May 11.

All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

