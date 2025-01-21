Indian Opener Climbs To Second In Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana moved to second among the latest ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings after scoring 249 runs in the recent series against Ireland.

Mandhana scored 41, 73 and 135 in the three ODIs at Rajkot and captained India to a 3-0 sweep against the Irish.

In the process, the lefthander also crossed 4,000 runs in Women’s ODIs while climbing up one position in the ODI batters rankings.

Mandhana’s opening partner Pratika Rawal had the biggest boost in the latest rankings as she climbed up 12 places to 53rd.

3⃣ Matches

3⃣1⃣0⃣ Runs

1⃣ Hundred

2⃣ Half-centuries



Pratika Rawal put on a stunning show with the bat to win the Player of the Series award! 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #INDvIRE | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/TZRxD1ett8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 15, 2025

Rawal, who made his ODI debut in December, scored 89, 67 and 154 in the series. She and Mandhana also put up an opening stand of 233 in the third ODI to lay the foundation for Indian women’s highest ever total of 435/5.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues climbed two spots to 17th after she got to her maiden ODI hundred in the series.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt is currently No.1 among batters with 773 rating points.

Among bowlers, Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma climbed up one place to fourth with seven wickets from three matches at an average of 15 against Ireland. She is currently sixth among allrounder rankings.

Deepti is currently the only Indian among the top 10. Medium pacer Renuka Singh is the next best-ranked Indian bowler at 17th. England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is currently the No.1 bowler in WODIs.

Australia’s Ashley Gardner is the biggest gainer in the latest ODI allrounder rankings following her 102 in the third ODI against England in Hobart.

Gardner’s 42 not out and 3-19 in the first ODI of Women’s Ashes in Sydney also added up as she climbed to the top of the allrounder ranking.

Australian women have retained the Ashes with a 8-0 lead after winning the ODI series 3-0 and winning the first T20I at Sydney on Monday.

India preparing for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

The following few months are crucial for India as they prepare for the 2025 Women’s ODIs World Cup at home. They will be touring England for five T20Is and three ODIs starting from June 28.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to return to the squad for the series after being rested for the Ireland series along with multiple senior players.

The Indian women’s team stars will in action in the Women’s Premier League starting on February 14.

