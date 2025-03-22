Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Eye Bangladesh Pacer As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement With Pace Department in Broken State

In a recent interview, he confirmed that the LSG management had approached him.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are thinking about signing Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed as an injury replacement for IPL 2025, with their pace attack currently facing several injury issues.

Key Pacers Unavailable as LSG Face Major Selection Headaches

LSG are set to play their first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on the 24th, but they have plenty of concerns before the game. Several key fast bowlers are injured, and it’s still unclear when they will be fit to return.

Reports suggest Shardul Thakur might replace Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025. Avesh Khan is also injured, and Mayank Yadav is expected to miss the first half of the season. With so many players out, LSG may need to look for more replacements.

LSG Eye Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed as Replacement Option

One of the names they are consedering is Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed. Taskin, in a recent interview, confirmed that the LSG management had approached him regarding his availability and NOC. He mentioned he could be called up as a replacement if needed.

Taskin has been in good form recently. He has taken 25 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 6.49, which is impressive. In the Champions Trophy 2025, he bowled well against India, finishing with figures of 1/36 in nine overs, and against New Zealand, he took 1/28 in seven overs. Earlier this month, he also picked up eight wickets in three matches in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. His recent performances show he’s in good wicket-taking form.

Ekana Conditions Ideal for a Pacer Like Taskin Ahmed

LSG might be interested in Taskin because he has experience and has played in India before. He knows the conditions well, and the pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium helps bowlers. With his height, ability to bowl bouncers and use variations effectively, Taskin could make the most of these conditions.

The franchise will have to make a decision soon and closely monitor the recovery of their main fast bowlers. If they aren’t fit in time, LSG might have to depend on their backup pacers, who don’t have much experience, for the first few matches.

