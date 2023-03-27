IPL 2023: List of players injured and sidelined ahead of the competition

The growing list of injured players ahead of IPL 2023 could make it extremely difficult for the franchises to balance out their playing combination and sustain quality.

Days leading into the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31, franchises are left with a major headache around their balance and playing combinations due to a series of injuries that have come to light.

Across the board, there have been multiple injuries that have sidelined these cricketers from the IPL 2023 and got their respective teams thinking along the lines of required replacements for these individuals.

There are multiple names already confirmed to miss the tournament or could be potentially ruled out in the coming days. Here is a brief overview of these names and a run down on the nature of their respective injuries that could sideline them for weeks beyond the IPL 2023 as well.

Injured players list ahead of IPL 2023

Jasprit Bumrah

Perhaps the biggest miss of them all, Mumbai Indians (MI) ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is reeling from a persistent back trouble and has been ruled out of the competition entirely. Bumrah being of great importance for the five-time winners, their four-over bank, will be a huge miss for the franchise.

Rishabh Pant

It's not an injury, but a series of injuries experienced through a horrific life-threatening car crash in December that Pant has been sidelined. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out from IPL 2023 months back when it became clear that the young gun would not be able to take any part in cricketing action this year.

Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson was in for an IPL comeback with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the four-time champions, who made an encouraging base sum bid of INR 1 crore for the player at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Jamieson, however, will be missing the tournament with a back injury that has held his wings since June last year. The cricketer underwent extensive rehab to attain 100% fitness but a recent reoccurrence has kept him off the park. CSK have since appointed South African seamer Sisanda Magala as their Jamieson replacement.

Will Jacks

The English cricketer would've been a useful pick for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB made a winning bid of INR 3.2 crores on Jacks, England's bright middle-order maverick who can also bowl utility overs for his side. But a knee injury picked up ahead of the tour of Bangladesh recently has also ruled the player out of IPL 2023. In a like-for-like replacement, the RCB think-tank has brought in New Zealand's Michael Bracewell into their squad.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh, the India and Karnataka pacer, has been ruled out of the IPL 2023. He was set to continue his association with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) but finds himself on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine. Prasidh was likely to play each outing for the Royals. However, his injury has left them head-scratching for an ideal replacement.

Jhye Richardson

Another impressive young fast-bowler, who would've played for Mumbai in the forthcoming season. Richardson had been picked by the five-time champions at 1.50 crores for what would've been his comeback IPL campaign. But the cricketer got down with a persistent hamstring injury and ultimately had to go through surgery for the same, finding himself out of the IPL 2023. MI haven't named a replacement for him yet.

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow would've been a match-winner for PBKS once again and may have threatened to bag the 'Orange Cap' for the season if not for a horrible accident he underwent last year while playing golf. That terrible accident has not only forced him out of international action since but also the IPL 2023. PBKS have named Australian Matthew Short as a replacement for Bairstow, who is still undergoing rehab.

Shreyas Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order linchpin and their skipper is in great danger of missing out on the IPL 2023. Iyer is battling a race against time after facing swelling on his back during the recent Test against Australia and couldn't play the ODI series versus the tourists. The player had previously, too, dealt with back issues but a reoccurrence of the same now threatens to push him to the sidelines for the IPL. If Iyer is indeed ruled out, KKR would have a two-fold headache: who is to be Iyer's capable middle-order replacement and who will be their new skipper?

Rajat Patidar

RCB's mighty influential top-order aggressor, especially versus spin, Patidar was one of their biggest positives last season with a century in the Eliminator versus LSG being the highlight of his campaign. The MP batter would've been eyeing another such campaign with the bat in hand. But a heel injury picked up at the start of the fresh season has reportedly sidelined him for the beginning of the tournament. Patidar could be out for the first few games at least.

Josh Hazlewood

Another player of great importance to RCB's fortunes but under injury clout is Aussie right-arm pacer Hazlewood, who has been dealing with a persistent Achilles tendonitis that has held the player's wings since the last two seasons. Hazlewood missed the entire trip to India recently and could be out for the starting few games of his team's campaign in IPL as well.

Mukesh Choudhary

Choudhary, CSK's bright young left-arm seamer, looks set to miss the entire tournament after reported news around his back injury. The seamer is at the NCA in Bangalore, recuperating from his issue.