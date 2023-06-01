Dhoni will be staying in the hospital for a couple of days more before being discharged.

Although the exact duration for his complete recovery remains unknown, it is anticipated that Dhoni will be back in action within approximately two months.

In a recent development, it has now been known that Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently underwent his knee surgery. The news was confirmed by the hospital and sources within Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Cricbuzz. According to the reports, the operation was successful and the former captain of the Indian cricket team is now in good health. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days before being discharged.

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, stated that he had a conversation with Dhoni on Thursday morning following the surgery. "I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a key-hole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation," the CSK official confirmed.

Despite experiencing pain, Dhoni demonstrated remarkable character and bravery by playing through the discomfort with a heavily bandaged left knee. Although he seemed fine while fulfilling the wicket-keeping duties, he often batted at a lower position, usually No. 8, and appeared slower while running between the wickets.

MS Dhoni's knee surgery successful; one step closer to playing IPL 2024

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a sports medicine specialist who had previously performed surgery on Rishabh Pant for a similar issue conducted the operation on 41-year-old Dhoni at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, remains by his side during his hospital stay. Dhoni was admitted to the hospital on the evening of Wednesday, May 31.

As per the earlier report by Cricbuzz, the management of CSK has assigned their team doctor, Dr. Madhu Thottappil to Mumbai to oversee Dhoni's treatment. Although the exact duration for his complete recovery remains unknown, it is anticipated that Dhoni will be back in action within approximately two months.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 final: The all-out yorker plan by Mohit Sharma goes wrong on a big stage

Following the victory in the IPL on Monday night, Dhoni pledged to return next year and participate in one final season as a way of showing his gratitude towards the fans who supported him throughout the recently concluded IPL season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.