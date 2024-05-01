Rohit Sharma hilariously accuses Amit Mishra of age fraud after clash against Lucknow Super Giants

Rohit, who turned 37-years-old yesterday (April 30), poked fun at his counterpart Amit Mishra about his age.

In the aftermath of the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), veterans Rohit Sharma and Amit Mishra were spotted sharing a light-hearted conversation on the sidelines.

Rohit, who turned 37-years-old last night (April 30), poked fun at his counterpart Amit Mishra about his age.

In a video posted by the LSG franchise on their social media, Rohit could be heard saying, "What 40? You're 3 years older than me?"

"I am 41," said Mishra.

Rohit would jestingly tease Mishra, joking that spinner debuted for India when he and other players were just infants. In response, Mishra would humorously inquire if it was his own doing that led to such circumstances. Rohit would then chuckle at Mishra's remark about debuting at the age of 20-21.

"You made your debut when we in our nappies. That's when you made your debut. You made your debut when you were 20?" said Rohit.

"Yes. 20-21," concluded Mishra.

That ”Arre yaar” felt personal 😂 pic.twitter.com/oZ9nsYZao7 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 1, 2024

Mumbai Indians suffer another disappointing loss

Speaking about the game, Mumbai Indians had another disappointing outing, succumbing to their seventh defeat in ten games and with that MI's campaign can practically be dubbed as over. The Hardik Pandya-led side is placed second last on the points table with just six points.

For LSG, star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis once again played a crucial knock, scoring a deft half-century to help his side eke out a 4-wicket win.

With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side has now entered the Top 4 and further consolidated their chances for playoffs qualification.

LSG are currently placed third in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points from ten games.

