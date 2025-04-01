IPL 2025: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets and More: Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder

A look at where all the teams stand in IPL 2025 Points table, the highest run-scorers and the top wicket-takers.

The IPL 2025 season is in full swing and we have already witnessed some terrific performances by the players and teams alike. Like last year, this season also started with some really high scoring encounters but the balance between bat and ball is slowly being restored as bowlers have also started getting helpful pitches.

While the teams battle it out in the field, here you can take a look at where they stand in the table, which player is leading the run-scoring charts, who is dominating the wickets tally, and more on a daily basis.

**Updated after MI vs KKR Match on March 31, 2025**

IPL 2025 Points Table: Standings of All 10 Teams

Position Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 +2.266 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +1.320 3 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 +0.963 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 0 2 +0.625 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 2 +0.550 6 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 +0.309 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 0 2 -0.771 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 -0.871 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 2 -1.112 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 2 -1.428

Most Runs in IPL 2025: Orange cap Holder

Rank Player Runs Team 1 Nicholas Pooran 145 Lucknow Super Giants 2 Sai Sudharsan 137 Gujarat Titans 3 Travis Head 136 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 Mitchell Marsh 124 Lucknow Super Giants 5 Aniket Verma 117 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Most Wickets in IPL 2025: Purple Cap Holder

Rank Player Wickets Team 1 Noor Ahmad 9 Chennai Super Kings 2 Mitchell Starc 8 Delhi Capitals 3 Shardul Thakur 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 Khaleel Ahmed 6 Chennai Super Kings 5 Josh Hazlewood 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Highest Batting Strike-Rate in IPL 2025 (Minimum 50 Balls Faced)

Rank Player Strike Rate 1 Nicholas Pooran 258.93 2 Aniket Verma 205.26 3 Ishan Kishan 203.77 4 Travis Head 191.55 5 Nitish Rana 188.68

Best Economy Rate in IPL 2025 (Minimum 50 Balls Bowled)

Rank Player Economy Rate 1 Varun Chakravarthy 6.55 2 Noor Ahmad 6.83 3 Trent Boult 7.64 4 Mitchell Santner 7.76 5 Khaleel Ahmed 7.92

ALSO READ: