News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
IPL 2025 Points Table Most Runs Most Wickets Orange Cap Purple Cap
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

IPL 2025: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets and More: Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

A look at where all the teams stand in IPL 2025 Points table, the highest run-scorers and the top wicket-takers.

IPL 2025 Points Table Most Runs Most Wickets Orange Cap Purple Cap

The IPL 2025 season is in full swing and we have already witnessed some terrific performances by the players and teams alike. Like last year, this season also started with some really high scoring encounters but the balance between bat and ball is slowly being restored as bowlers have also started getting helpful pitches.

While the teams battle it out in the field, here you can take a look at where they stand in the table, which player is leading the run-scoring charts, who is dominating the wickets tally, and more on a daily basis.

**Updated after MI vs KKR Match on March 31, 2025**

IPL 2025 Points Table: Standings of All 10 Teams

Position Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points NRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru22004+2.266
2Delhi Capitals22004+1.320
3Lucknow Super Giants21102+0.963
4Gujarat Titans21102+0.625
5Punjab Kings11002+0.550
6Mumbai Indians31202+0.309
7Chennai Super Kings31202-0.771
8Sunrisers Hyderabad31202-0.871
9Rajasthan Royals31202-1.112
10Kolkata Knight Riders31202-1.428

Most Runs in IPL 2025: Orange cap Holder

Rank Player Runs Team
1Nicholas Pooran145Lucknow Super Giants
2Sai Sudharsan137Gujarat Titans
3Travis Head136Sunrisers Hyderabad
4Mitchell Marsh124Lucknow Super Giants
5Aniket Verma117Sunrisers Hyderabad

Most Wickets in IPL 2025: Purple Cap Holder

Rank Player Wickets Team
1Noor Ahmad9Chennai Super Kings
2Mitchell Starc8Delhi Capitals
3Shardul Thakur6Lucknow Super Giants
4Khaleel Ahmed6Chennai Super Kings
5Josh Hazlewood5Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Highest Batting Strike-Rate in IPL 2025 (Minimum 50 Balls Faced)

Rank Player Strike Rate
1Nicholas Pooran258.93
2Aniket Verma205.26
3Ishan Kishan203.77
4Travis Head191.55
5Nitish Rana188.68

Best Economy Rate in IPL 2025 (Minimum 50 Balls Bowled)

Rank Player Economy Rate
1Varun Chakravarthy6.55
2Noor Ahmad6.83
3Trent Boult7.64
4Mitchell Santner7.76
5Khaleel Ahmed7.92

ALSO READ:

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Points Table
Most Runs in IPL 2025
Most Wickets in IPL 2025
Orange Cap
Purple Cap

Related posts

‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent

‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent

He was bought by CSK for INR 30 lakhs.
4:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

KKR Youngster Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

He scored 26 runs in 16 balls last night.
4:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

2:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation

4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation

Three of these four youngsters debuted this season.
3:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
LSG vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are coming into this match with a win.
1:19 pm
Sagar Paul
Following the game’s conclusion, Ashwani Kumar revealed that Hardik's words motivated him to do good for the team in his maiden attempt.

Ashwani Kumar Reveals Hardik Pandya’s Words That Spurred His Sensational Mumbai Indians Debut Performance in IPL 2025

While he has played only one game, and it’s early to draw any conclusions, Ashwani Kumar showed encouraging skill sets and the ability to be a permanent in the setup.
12:50 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.