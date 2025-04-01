IPL 2025: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets and More: Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder

A look at where all the teams stand in IPL 2025 Points table, the highest run-scorers and the top wicket-takers.
The IPL 2025 season is in full swing and we have already witnessed some terrific performances by the players and teams alike. Like last year, this season also started with some really high scoring encounters but the balance between bat and ball is slowly being restored as bowlers have also started getting helpful pitches.
While the teams battle it out in the field, here you can take a look at where they stand in the table, which player is leading the run-scoring charts, who is dominating the wickets tally, and more on a daily basis.
**Updated after MI vs KKR Match on March 31, 2025**
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.266
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.320
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.963
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.625
|5
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.550
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.309
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.771
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.871
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.112
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.428
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|145
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|137
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|Travis Head
|136
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|124
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|Aniket Verma
|117
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rank
|Player
|Wickets
|Team
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rank
|Player
|Strike Rate
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|258.93
|2
|Aniket Verma
|205.26
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|203.77
|4
|Travis Head
|191.55
|5
|Nitish Rana
|188.68
|Rank
|Player
|Economy Rate
|1
|Varun Chakravarthy
|6.55
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|6.83
|3
|Trent Boult
|7.64
|4
|Mitchell Santner
|7.76
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|7.92
