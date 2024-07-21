IPL 2025 Retention: All Player transfer rumours and updates ahead of mega auction

This blog will provide a comprehensive roundup of the latest transfer rumors, updates, and reports related to the IPL 2025 retention. Stay tuned to this page for regular updates and get all the latest information right at your fingertips.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is just around the corner, anticipated to take place between December 2024 and January 2025. This highly awaited event will see all franchises releasing most of their players, with only a limited number of retentions allowed. In the previous mega auction of 2022, franchises were permitted to retain only four players. Although there are speculations that the number of retentions could be increased this year, no official confirmation has been made yet.

BCCI officials are scheduled to meet with franchise owners at the end of this month to finalize the retention rules, salary cap, and overall purse for the mega auction.

This blog will provide a comprehensive roundup of the latest transfer rumors, updates, and reports related to the IPL 2025 retention. Stay tuned to this page for regular updates and get all the latest information right at your fingertips.

July 21, 2024

KL Rahul Likely to become RCB Captain

According to a Dainik Jagran report, KL Rahul is likely to end his three-year association with the Lucknow Super Giants and that could clear the way for RCB to rope him in as their new captain.

The relationship between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and team owner Sanjeev Goenka has come under scrutiny. This follows a viral video showing Goenka in a heated discussion with Rahul after LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 match in Lucknow.

The video fueled rumours of a rift between Rahul and Goenka, raising concerns about Rahul's future with LSG. However, Goenka swiftly addressed these speculations by hosting Rahul for dinner at his Delhi home, culminating in a warm embrace and smiles, suggesting harmony within the team.

LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener also downplayed the incident, emphasizing the importance of robust discussions for team improvement. Klusener stated, "I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us."

Despite these reassurances, the incident has led to speculation about Rahul's future. Reports suggest he might return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 IPL season. RCB is reportedly seeking a new captain, with current skipper Faf du Plessis, 40, nearing the end of his career.

Rahul, who started his IPL career with RCB in 2013 and was part of their 2016 squad that reached the final, is seen as a viable long-term option. His potential return to RCB as part of IPL 2025 retention and release process has sparked excitement among fans, given his experience and leadership qualities.

Mumbai Indians face issues with retaining quartet of Rohit, hardik, Suryakumar and Bumrah

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are keenly watching the retention strategies of Mumbai Indians (MI), who face tough decisions regarding their star players.

Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, and Suryakumar Yadav, the new Indian T20I captain, are central to MI's retention plans. Rohit saw his leadership role shift last December when MI appointed Hardik Pandya as his successor. This move reportedly caused friction within the team, though Rohit publicly supported Hardik's all-round performance during the T20 World Cup, which won over the fans.

Despite this public camaraderie, internal dynamics remain tense. Hardik, who moved to MI after a lucrative deal from Gujarat Titans, now faces uncertainty with Suryakumar's rise. Suryakumar, backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, has taken over India's T20I captaincy, sidelining Hardik. Reports suggest that Hardik lost a 'no confidence' vote among Indian players, who preferred Suryakumar's leadership.

MI's decision on retaining Hardik, Rohit, or Suryakumar will have significant implications. If the IPL Governing Council restricts franchises to four retentions, including one overseas player, MI will have to make strategic choices among their Indian stars. This opens opportunities for other franchises.

RCB and LSG are particularly interested in these developments. RCB, seeking a long-term replacement for Faf du Plessis, could benefit from Rahul's potential move, especially if MI decides to part with Rohit or Hardik. LSG is also monitoring the situation, having dealt with its own internal issues.

MI’s handling of their star players, particularly Rohit and Suryakumar, will be crucial. Suryakumar, who reportedly sided with Rohit during internal conflicts, might seek leadership opportunities if MI doesn't make a compelling offer. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah, who enjoys leadership roles, adds another retention headache to MI's complex decisions.

So, who will end up in MI's final IPL 2025 retention list? It remains a tough question.

Rishabh Pant to stay with Delhi Capitals: Recent Reports quash his move to CSK

Contrary to Saturday’s swirling rumors, Rishabh Pant is set to stay with Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. An IANS report has firmly debunked the buzz about Pant’s potential move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), orchestrated by whispers of his bond with MS Dhoni.

From the early hours of Saturday, the cricketing grapevine buzzed with reports that Pant might be donning CSK's yellow next season. The speculation was fueled by Pant’s well-known camaraderie with Dhoni, a relationship that has been the subject of much adulation and media fascination.

Yet, insiders have exclusively informed IANS that Pant is not going anywhere. DC’s management plans to retain him alongside pivotal players Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. This dynamic trio recently tasted international glory, helping India clinch the Men’s T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 29.

Additionally, either Tristan Stubbs or Jake Fraser McGurk is going to be their overseas retention.

Pant's journey with DC began in 2016, when he was snapped up after his scintillating 111 off 96 balls against Namibia in the U19 World Cup quarterfinals. Since then, Pant has grown into the heartbeat of DC, amassing 3284 runs in 111 matches with a formidable strike rate of 148.93. His batting prowess, highlighted by a century and 18 fifties, has endeared him to fans and critics alike.

As captain, Pant led DC in 2021, 2022, and 2024, demonstrating not just his batting might but also his sharp cricketing mind. His wicketkeeping stats are equally impressive, with 75 catches and 38 stumpings to his name. Despite Ricky Ponting's departure from the head coach role, DC sees Pant as the linchpin of their strategy moving forward.

DC’s commitment to Pant extends beyond his on-field exploits. His retention symbolizes stability and ambition as the franchise navigates the post-Ponting era. While media outlets speculated about his move, the reality paints a picture of continuity and trust in Pant’s leadership and talent.