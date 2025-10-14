IPL 2026 Wildcard Releases: The Names Fans Will Never Expect To Feature in Release List Ft. Mumbai Indians Star

Most teams had solid players who failed to make an impact last season.

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline nears, franchises will be planning to finalise their retention and pin down players they want to release. Most teams had a decent core in IPL 2025 and won’t need to make too many changes ahead of the next season. The base is set, and a few tweaks will be all that’s required.

However, the purse always remains an issue for franchises, and they need to find ways to attain maximum quality on a limited budget. Hence, they might be forced to make a few shocking moves and release some big names to free some purse. Most teams had solid players who failed to make an impact and might face the axe.

We break down five wildcard releases no one is expecting ahead of the auction.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he was a misfit in the side despite having ample talent. MI already have multiple top-order batters, and Naman Dhir has already been batting low in the department.

Jacks also contributes with the ball, but the team has other options in the spin department. They can let him go and instead get a better middle or lower middle-order batter who can also bowl a bit. Jacks can do well in patches, but MI can’t utilise him fully, unless they shuffle all other batting positions.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy was among the retentions by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before the last auction. Continuing with the team at INR 6 crore, Nitish couldn’t build on an impressive IPL 2024 and remained underwhelming. SRH had a few batting issues and would need a pace-bowling all-rounder in the middle.

To get better options, they must release Nitish and a few other big names ahead of the auction. SRH had a few overpriced players last season. It might not happen because he is a player with big potential, but IPL dynamics work in funny ways.

Andre Russell

At this stage, Andre Russell might just be a reputation, even if he still contributes in patches. Undoubtedly, he has passed his prime and has been just another all-rounder lately. His recent form in major matches suggests he might not be worth INR 12 crore.

Worked his magic again 🎩



Shardul Thakur got the HUGE wicket of Andre Russell 👏



David Miller with an impressive catch 👌



Was this the turning point of the match?



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/3bQPKnxnJs#TATAIPL | #KKRvLSG | @imShard pic.twitter.com/GlWY35nRel — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2025

Hence, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should consider releasing him so that they can get better all-rounders like Cameron Green. They had certain flaws in their squad and will need a reasonable purse to fill those loopholes. Russell doesn’t contribute enough at this stage to take an overseas slot and such a big amount.

Rahul Tewatia

Gujarat Titans (GT) have a liking towards certain players, and Rahul Tewatia is one of them. He has been with the franchise since its inception. However, his role in the team has surely become questionable now since they don’t use his bowling much.

He bats in the lower order and mostly plays as a fielder, since GT have specialists in each department to do the role. Tewatia might be contributing too minimally to be part of the setup. The team combination doesn’t allow him to go up in the order either.

Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained Matheesha Pathirana for INR 13 crore before the IPL 2025 auction. However, he endured an abysmal run in the season and was wayward for the most part. Even his recent form doesn’t inspire enough confidence, and Pathirana’s retention can be under threat.

Showing his skills with the bat 💪



Arshad Khan takes on Matheesha Pathirana with a couple of big hits 👌



Updates ▶ https://t.co/P6Px72jm7j#TATAIPL | #GTvCSK | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/1IdnyynTwQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2025

CSK already have Nathan Ellis, who might be a better death-over bowler than Pathirana. Hence, they can let the Sri Lankan pacer go and opt to fill other slots, such as getting a power-hitter in the lower order. If necessary, CSK can always get Pathirana back from the auction at a lower or similar price.

