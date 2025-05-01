‘It was an Emotional Knock’: Star Mumbai Indians Player Recalls His Match-winning 79* Against RCB in IPL 2020

MI won that match by five wickets.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that his match-winning knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was an “emotional” one.

“It was an emotional knock because just a few days before, the team for the Australia tour was announced. I expected to be in the T20 squad,” he stated on a Jio Hotstar show.

Suryakumar struck 79* against RCB in IPL 2020

The 34-year-old hoped to get his maiden India call-up against Australia after a brilliant domestic and IPL season. When it didn’t happen, the MI star channelled all his frustration and rage during their clash against RCB. He notched up a match-winning 79 not out off just 43 balls at a fiery strike rate of 183.72 in Abu Dhabi. This knock also included 10 boundaries and three sixes from the MI batter.

“I had been building up for this over the past few years. My domestic season and IPL were going really well. I had prepared myself well for this season, even taking time during the Covid break to work on my body and mental health. Everyone around me, including teammates from other countries, thought I’d be flying to Australia. I was already on that flight, mentally. But when I wasn’t selected, it hit me hard,” revealed the batter.

Following Surya’s gesture towards the MI dressing room that he would always be there for the team, the then RCB captain Virat Kohli exchanged a cold glance with him. MI eventually went on to win that IPL season to become the first franchise to win five IPL trophies.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

After winning only one out of their initial five games in the IPL 2025, they have made a stunning comeback to win all of their next five matches. This sudden shift of momentum saw them climb up to the second spot from seventh in the IPL 2025 points table.

Hardik Pandya and Co. have 12 points from 10 matches in this league so far. They need at least two more wins from the remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Anything more could also increase their chances for a top-two finish, which will provide an extra match advantage to them in the knockouts. MI will square off against the eighth-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight.

