KKR Poke Fun at Travis Head After SRH Star Continues Doomed Run Against Them
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

KKR Poke Fun at Travis Head After SRH Star Continues Doomed Run Against Them

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Travis Head managed just 4 runs tonight.

KKR Poke Fun at Travis Head After SRH Star Continues Doomed Run Against Them

Explposive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener failed to fire once again against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

With SRH chasing a big total of 201, the Aussie star couldn’t do much damage, departing early on just the second ball of the match for just 4 runs.

Following his dismissal, the KKR social media team chose to poke fun at Head by highlighting his doomed form against the defending champions.

Incidentallty, in the last three matches Head played against KKR, he has managed scores of 0, 0 and 4.

See the post below.

Head, who finished within the top 5 run-scorers list at No.4 and played a crucial role in SRH’s runners-up last season, however has looked decent so far in IPL 2025, with 140 runs in 4 games at an average of 35 and an explosive strike rate of 191.78.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head and other big names in SRH’s batting lineup fail to deliver, KKR secure big win

KKR managed to secure a big win at home by a whopping 80 runs in the rematch of last year’s final. The win will be a major boost to the Ajinkya Rahane-led side with high-stakes of title defence on the cards.

The home team dominated on all fronts to absolutely outclass SRH. Put to bat first, KKR recovered quickly after losing their openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock cheaply to post a big total of 200 for 6 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) were the highlights of the KKR innings.

Next, the KKR bowlers operated in tandem to bowl out SRH for 120. Pacer Vaibhav Arora and spinner Varun Chakravarthy took three scalps each while Russell got two. Narine and Rana got one apiece.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Travis Head

