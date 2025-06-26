KKR Star Bowler Set To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Persistent Injury Concerns

He played just two matches for KKR in IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Anrich Nortje is all set to be released by the franchise ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
This comes after South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said that the 31-year-old has suffered a “stress reaction” in his back, because of which he will be out for an indefinite period. Anrich Nortje last played for South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India, which the Proteas lost by seven runs.
“We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out and the extent of the injury. I really feel for him,” said Shukri Conrad, as per ESPNCricinfo.
“He is a superstar fast bowler and having to deal with setback after setback can’t be easy. We will wait to see how serious it is,” he added.
Over the years, Anrich Nortje has suffered multiple injuries including a back injury that kept him out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Back in 2019, he also missed the 2019 ODI World Cup in England due to a thumb injury and was also forced to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup in India due to a suspected stress back on his lower back.
The only two matches Nortje has played so far this year has been for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. He picked up a wicket against Punjab Kings in April, but in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which came only in May, he went for expensive figures of 0/60.
“Naturally we are worried. In Anrich’s case this is the second or third stress reaction in his back. It is too early to make a diagnosis and we are definitely not drawing a line through this name. He is 31 years old and we are going to give him every chance to come back. We will have to see what the medical team think is the best way forward,” stated Conrad.
Anrich Nortje has played 19 Tests, 22 ODIs and 42 T20Is for South Africa, having taken 70, 36 and 53 wickets in each of the three formats respectively. He was one of the top bowlers in the 2024 T20 World Cup that took place in West Indies and USA, taking 15 wickets from nine matches.
South Africa are scheduled to lock horns against hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand in a T20I tri-series starting from July 14All matches, including the final on July 26, will take place in Harare.
Prior to that, however, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series. The first Test will take place from June 28 and that will be followed by the second Test from July 6. Bulawayo will host both the Tests.
