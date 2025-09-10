News
KKR Star Harshit Rana Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Star Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 10, 2025
3 min read

He made his way into the Indian team in all three formats because of his good performances in the IPL.

KKR Star Harshit Rana Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 has started, and India will play their opening match today, September 10, against the United Arab Emirates. Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana could also find a place in the Playing XI.

Harshit made his way into the Indian team in all three formats because of his good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The league gave him the chance to show his skills, get exposure, and become a regular part of the national team.

Shreyas Iyer Support Gives Harshit Rana the Confidence to Deliver Under Pressure

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Harshit was asked about his biggest moment, which came in KKR’s first match of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH needed 209 runs to win, and with one over left, they required only 13 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen was in top form with 56 runs off 26 balls. Harshit, who had played only 12 T20s before that game and bowled the final over just once in his career, was given the ball by KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer encouraged him, telling him it was his time to shine and asked him to give his best, assuring him that even if he failed to defend the runs, it would still be fine.

Harshit later said that the over was very important for him and the captain’s words gave him the confidence to take on the challenge.

“It was a very important over for me. Shreyas bhai told me: “Yeh le, yeh tera time hai. Ya toh hero ban ja, par agar defend nahin hoga, tab bhi mere ko koi problem nahin hai,” Harshit Rana said.

ALSO READ:

How Abhishek Nayar Backed Harshit Rana

The pressure was high as Klaasen hit Harshit’s first ball for six, leaving seven runs needed off five balls. Shreyas told him to stay calm, and Harshit decided to try a slower ball. Guided by assistant coach Abhishek Nayar’s signal and his own practice at the NCA, he executed it perfectly, turning the game in KKR’s favor. He gave away just two runs in four balls and took Klaasen’s wicket on the second last delivery, helping KKR win by four runs.

“I would like to credit Nayar bhai’s, role here. He passed the same message from the dugout, saying bowling slower would benefit me, because the slower ball sometimes grips at Eden [Gardens],” he added.

Harshit Rana Could Play a Crucial Role in Asia Cup 2025

Harshit Rana has done well whenever given a chance across formats. In T20Is, he has played only one match but picked up three wickets. In ODIs, he already has 10 wickets from five games and was part of the Champions Trophy 2025 winning squad. He also played two Tests in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy and picked up four wickets. He could play an important role for India in the Asia Cup 2025, as the squad has only three main pacers along with Hardik Pandya. With slower pitches in Dubai, pacers like Harshit, who can bowl slower balls, could be very useful. He also has experience at the same ground from the Champions Trophy 2025, which may help him perform well.

Asia Cup 2025
Harshit Rana
Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

