KKR Superstar Andre Russell Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Superstar Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 29, 2025
3 min read

He scored only 167 runs in 13 matches of the IPL 2025.

KKR Superstar Andre Russell Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

After a long streak of poor runs, continuing since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has finally regained his form in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The West Indies big-hitter was promoted to No.3 against the Seattle Orcas and he owned the spot to smash an unbeaten 65 runs off 39 balls at a blistering strike rate of 166.67.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) notched up 202/4 after being put into bat first by the Seattle Orcas. After a near run-a-ball start from the openers, Russell’s blazing knock comprising six boundaries and four maximums, alongside two power-packed knocks from Saif Badar (41 off 21) and Rovman Powell (43* off 21), helped the team to put up a 200-plus total.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

But the team could not defend the total as Orcas secured their second win of the league in consecutive matches after enduring a five-match losing streak in MLC 2025. Last night’s match-winner Shimron Hetmyer once again starred with his 26-ball-64, alongside United States of America’s (USA) batter Aaron Jones (73 off 38), as they chased the total with one ball remaining. With this defeat, LAKR are currently placed at the bottom of the table with only one victory in seven league-stage matches so far.

ALSO READ:

Retention Chances of Andre Russell Ahead of IPL 2026

Russell was not in his best form in the latest IPL season. The all-rounder’s primary role is to provide a fiery finish to the team’s innings while also bowling some crucial overs in the middle of the game. However, the 37-year-old batted eight times in 13 matches this season and scored only 167 runs.

His only noteworthy performance was against the Rajasthan Royals as he scored 57 not out off 25 balls. Notably, this was his only half-century in the entire tournament. The finisher also managed to hit only 14 over-boundaries in the IPL 2025. With the ball, his stats read as — eight wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 11.94.

The all-rounder’s struggles with the bat also continued in the MLC 2025 as he scored only seven runs in the initial five matches. However, Russell finally turned the tide in the latest two fixtures to put up 30 runs off 13 balls against the defending champions Washington Freedom and a 39-ball-65 while facing the Seattle Orcas. His bowling form has been at par with nine scalps in seven matches.

KKR has banked on Russell for over a decade since he debuted for the team in IPL 2014. He is also a key player for three other Knight Riders franchises including LAKR in MLC, Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20. If he can continue with the fierce form in the upcoming matches, KKR are likely to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction to keep their core intact.

Andre Russell
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
LAKR
Los angeles knight riders
Major League Cricket 2025
MLC 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

