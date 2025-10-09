Kwena Maphaka Ruled Out of Namibia and Pakistan Tour; Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Franchise Bowlers Named Replacement

Maphaka sustained a hamstring strain in the domestic tournament.

South Africa have suffered a massive blow, as Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the only T20I against Namibia and the Pakistan tour. They will play against Namibia on October 11 in Windhoek before the white-ball series against Pakistan starts on October 28.

Maphaka sustained a hamstring strain during the DP World Lions’ four-day fixture against WSB Western Province in Cape Town last week. Consequently, he was taken for scans, which revealed a grade 1-2 injury, and he will require rehabilitation for the next four weeks.

SQUAD UPDATE



Proteas Men's fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the one-off T20 International (T20I) against Namibia and the white-ball tour of Pakistan due to a hamstring strain.



The 19-year-old sustained the injury during the DP World Lions' opening 4-Day

This comes as a big blow for the Proteas, who will already be without most of their first-choice players against Pakistan in the white-ball series. The likes of Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada have been rested ahead of a packed schedule, and an injury to Maphaka will further deplete the team’s strength.

Maphaka has been among the most exciting young pacers in world cricket at the moment and would have gained valuable exposure on his maiden tour to Pakistan. The management hopes he recovers before the all-important India rubber and SA20 2025/26 later this year.

Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams replace Kwena Maphaka

Ottneil Baartman, whom the Paarl Royals bought in the SA20 2026 auction, will replace Kwena Maphaka for T20Is against Namibia and Pakistan. The pacer has 17 wickets at an average of 19.23 in 12 innings, including a best of 4/11.

His last outing in the format came in December last year, and he has played 12 T20Is for the Proteas. Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams, who was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 auction, will be part of the ODI series against Pakistan as a replacement player.

Initially, he was named only in the T20I squad, but he will continue to remain with the side even after the conclusion of the 20-over format fixtures. This will mark his return to the ODI format after more than a year, with his most recent game in October last year.

Lizaad Williams is on 🔥!



The Proteas pacer brought out the 👑 celebration as he finished the ODI series as the leading wicket taker with 11 scalps! 🥵 #IREvsSAonFanCode pic.twitter.com/K6evVvwCZJ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 8, 2024

Overall, he has a fabulous ODI record in a short career, with 16 wickets at 22.62 runs apiece in seven innings, with 4/32 being his finest figures in the format. South Africa had the option to include Anrich Nortje, but he has clearly fallen off the radar after recent regression and injury issues.

