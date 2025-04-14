News
LSG vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

LSG vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
LSG vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets. Out of the six matches they have played so far, they have won four and lost two.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. After winning their first game of the season, they have now lost five matches in a row.

LSG vs CSK Playing 11 Today

LSG are likely to go with the same playing XI for the next match, while CSK might consider changing their Impact Player from the previous game.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

LSG won their last match even though Mitchell Marsh missed the game due to personal reasons. His availability for the upcoming match is still not confirmed, so LSG might go with the same team they played in the last match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant
No.3: Nicholas Pooran
Middle-order: Ayush Badoni (likely impact player), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh
Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings might make a change in their Impact Player for the upcoming match. In the last game, due to a batting collapse, they had to bring in Deepak Hooda as the Impact Sub instead of Matheesha Pathirana, who would have otherwise been the preferred choice. If their batting performs better in the next match, CSK might look to use Pathirana as the Impact Player to strengthen their bowling attack.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway
No.3: Rahul Tripathi
Middle-order: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni
Lower-order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (likely impact player)

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
LSG vs CSK
Lucknow Super Giants

