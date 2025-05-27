News
LSG vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 3 min read

Both teams are expected to make some changes in their playing XI for this match.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Let’s check the LSG vs RCB Playing 11 for today.

Lucknow Super Giants could not qualify for the playoffs. They have 12 points from 13 matches, with six wins and seven losses. In their last game, they defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win this match to finish in the top two. That will give them two chances to reach the final. They have 17 points from 13 games, with eight wins, four losses, and one match abandoned due to rain.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to make some changes in their playing XI for this match.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

For LSG, Aiden Markram will not be available for this match, so David Miller might take his place. Also, Digvesh Rathi, who was suspended for the last game, will be available for selection again.

LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Impact Players: Akash Deep, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Arshin Kulkarni

ALSO READ: LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran
  • No.3: Rishabh Pant
  • Middle-order: Ayush Badoni, David Miller Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh
  • Lower-order: Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Digvesh Rathi (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood is back and available for this match, while Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell are not available. Tim David’s fitness is still uncertain, so the team might not risk him. Liam Livingstone could come in his place. Also, Rajat Patidar might once again be used as an impact player.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Players: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

ALSO READ: LSG vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli
  • No.3: Mayank Agarawal
  • Middle-order: Rajat Patidar (likely impact player), Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd
  • Lower-order: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

IPL 2025
LSG vs RCB
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

