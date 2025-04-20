MI vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features two of the most storied franchises in tournament history—Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)—clashing at the Wankhede Stadium. The MI vs CSK playing 11 today is likely to see some changes, especially in the visiting side, who added former MI player Dewald Brevis into the squad as an injury replacement.

Both teams are currently fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race. MI, with three wins in seven games, sit at seventh on the points table. CSK are at the bottom, having won just two out of their seven matches so far. A loss here could severely dent their playoff chances, especially with NRR already in the negative.

In their previous encounter earlier this season, Mumbai got the better of CSK and will be eyeing a season double. For CSK, this is a must-win to keep their IPL 2025 campaign alive.

MI vs CSK Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to continue with the playing XIs that featured in their previous matches, with the Impact Player slot giving them tactical flexibility depending on the game situation.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

MI are coming off a mixed run of form but have shown signs of improvement, particularly with the ball. Their top order is still finding consistency, but the inclusion of Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav offers firepower.

MI XI (likely): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (impact)

No.3: Will Jacks

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Lower-order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

CSK’s campaign has been marred by inconsistency with both bat and ball. Injuries and form issues have forced constant reshuffling, and they’ll need a big performance to turn things around.

CSK XI (likely): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Dewald Brevis, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra

No.3: Dewald Brevis

Middle-order: Shivam Dube (likely impact), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Lower-order: Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

