While MS Dhoni is no longer the leader of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise still revolves around him, even after Ruturaj Gaikwad is appointed the new captain. Dhoni is the central figure of the team and will remain until he retires and after retirement as well, probably.

He is worshipped like a God across the country, especially in Chennai, and fans wish to get a small glimpse of their idol, even if it comes at the expense of defeat. When CSK succumbed to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam a few days back, fans were unperturbed by it and were rather happy to see MS bat a few balls in the middle.

In a show with Cricbuzz, former England captain Michael Vaughan labelled Dhoni a God, stating Ruturaj Gaikwad would find it hard to lead the side in Dhoni’s presence. Vaughan compared the situation with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“He has taken over from a God. This situation is like Sir Alex Ferguson is still in the dressing room when the new manager comes in. MS Dhoni is still there. It must be so hard. It is difficult to captain MS, but I think it is MS who took the decision to step aside.”

Yet to see Ruturaj completely in control: Michael Vaughan

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad finally managed to overcome his string of low scores and compiled a vital fifty on a tricky deck against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gaikwad accumulated 67 runs in 58 balls, including nine boundaries, at a strike rate of 115.52 to take his team over the line.

However, Michael Vaughan is still not convinced with Gaikwad and advised him to focus on scoring as many runs as possible.

“I am yet to see Ruturaj look completely in control in the middle. The only advice I would give him is to focus on getting as many runs as you possibly can. If he can do that, I think his team will be in a better position, and that's the only way he can get that feel-good factor if the team wins.”

Gaikwad must have felt good after registering his maiden IPL fifty as a CSK skipper. He has slowly started to gather pace and will be a threat to other teams in the tournament from now on.

