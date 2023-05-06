WATCH: MS Dhoni's genius captaincy move to get rid of Rohit Sharma

MS Dhoni is known for his cricketing acumen, as has been visible numerous times in his lengthy career.

MS Dhoni is known for his cricketing acumen, as has been visible numerous times in his lengthy career. His on-field tactics are as good as they can be, and his ability to take on-spot decisions has been exemplary.

No wonder MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the game. The legendary captain has won three ICC and four IPL trophies due to being shrewd and ahead of the other captains during the game.

His bowling changes and field placements are largely accurate, which depicts MS Dhoni’s smart understanding of the flow of the game. MS Dhoni’s presence on the field makes the work easy for the bowlers, as they have a mastermind operating behind the sticks.

As a captain, Dhoni is always involved in the game, and he makes things happen when no one expects it. Several experts have heaped praise on MS Dhoni for his genius work all these years, and rightly so.

MS Dhoni’s tactic helps CSK to get rid of Rohit Sharma

MS Dhoni’s smart mind was again at work during the first innings against Mumbai Indians (MI), which helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to send back the MI captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who has been struggling for form this season, demoted himself and came to bat at No. 3 against CSK.

However, the move didn’t turn out to be fruitful, as he was dismissed on a 3-ball duck, which was his 16th in the league. However, the biggest credit for this wicket goes to MS Dhoni and not the bowler.

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎



👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper



Before the fifth delivery of the third over, MS Dhoni decided to come up to the stumps to restrict Rohit from leaving the crease off Deepak Chahar. The CSK captain also placed a short third man and a slip to tempt Rohit to play an unusual shot.

Deepak Chahar bowled a length delivery, and Rohit played a scoop shot, which didn’t come off the middle of the blade and went straight to Ravindra Jadeja, who was stationed at the point region. Chahar was seen pointing to MS Dhoni in celebration, which confirms it was Dhoni’s strategy and fell into the trap.