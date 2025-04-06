Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Provides Update On Rohit Sharma’s Availability For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Rohit has scores of 0, 8 and 13 in IPL 2025 so far

Mumbai Indians will have former captain Rohit Sharma available for the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede on Monday, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed.

Rohit sat out of the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants after being hit on the knee while batting in the nets. However, the opening batter is ready for the RCB clash as MI go in search of a second win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rohit Sharma Ready For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

“Rohit looks good, he will bat,” Jaywardene said in the pre-match press conference.

Rohit has been used as an Impact Player substitution for rookie spinner Vignesh Puthur this season. In the last match against LSG, England batter Will Jacks opened the innings alongside South Africa’s Ryan Rickleton.

In Rohit’s absence Jacks and Rickleton were able to put up an opening partnership of 11 runs in 10 balls as Jacks was dismissed for five by returning pacer Akash Deep.

Rickleton didn’t far better either as he was out for 10 runs and returned to the dug-out as the second wicket in the third over.

Rest of the Mumbai Indians’ batters – Naman Dhir (46 off 24 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43 balls), Hardik Pandya (28 off 16 balls) – fought hard but were unable to get MI chase the target of 204 and fell short by 12 runs.

Rohit himself hasn’t been among runs. So far in IPL 2025, he scored 0, 8 and 13. He has also played as an Impact Player substitution in these matches. Mumbai’s batting has so failed to fire in unison in the four matches despite the bowlers doing their level best.

The likes of Pandya, Vignesh Puthur and newcomer Ashwani Kumar have played their part in keeping the runs in check, but the lack of cohesiveness in both departments has let MI down.

RCB’s Form Ahead Of MI Visit

RCB, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat against Gujarat Titans at home after two excellent victories against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings. Last time these two sides met at the Wankhede, MI easily chased down a target of 197 in just 15.3 overs and won by seven wickets.

