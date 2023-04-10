Nicholas Pooran misses KL Rahul's record by one ball in mad IPL innings

Nicholas Pooran lit the Chinnaswamy Stadium with his fireworks against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He belted RCB bowlers all over the park to bring LSG back into the game from an improbable position. He also hit the joint second-fastest fifty ever in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Here, we look at the five fastest fifty in the IPL since its inception.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul holds the joint record for the fastest-ever fifty in the Indian Premier League. He achieved this record against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2018, where KL took only 14 balls. Rahul played for Punjab Kings in that season.

Chasing a total of 167, KL Rahul opened for the first time in PBKS colours. He took the attack on the bowlers straightaway, hitting them all around the park. The 30-year-old completed his fifty in no time. He ended up with a score of 51 runs off just 16 balls at a strike rate of 318.75, with the help of 6 fours and four maximums.

Punjab Kings won the match comfortably in the end, by 6 wickets, courtesy of KL Rahul's blitz. This is the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL to date.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins also reached the landmark in just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians last year. Cummins played for Kolkata Knight Riders when he achieved this milestone in 2022.

KKR required 61 runs in 41 deliveries when the Aussie came on the crease. He played one heck of a knock and equalled KL Rahul's record of the fastest half-century. In this knock, Cummins amassed 35 runs off Daniel Sams' over to take the team over the line with 24 balls to spare.

The 29-year-old struck at a 373.33 strike rate and accumulated 34.57% of team runs. Cummins amassed four boundaries and six maximums in this terrific knock.

Yusuf Pathan

The former explosive batter, Yusuf Pathan, is the third name to feature in the list. He used 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. The senior Pathan also played for Kolkata Knight Riders then. He accomplished the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR required to win the game in 15.2 overs to end in the second spot and get two chances to reach the Finals. Yusuf's onslaught ensured KKR achieve the target in 14.3 overs only. He even took on peak Dale Steyn, as Yusuf hit as many as 26 runs in his over.

In total, Yusuf Pathan made 72 off only 22 balls, which included seven humungous sixes. Kolkata Knight Riders later went on to clinch the title for the second time as well that season.

Sunil Narine

Another KKR player, Sunil Narine, also faced only 15 deliveries to complete the fifty. The southpaw accomplished the feat while opening against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tenth edition of the IPL - 2017.

While opening with Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine went berserk in the powerplay. RCB bowlers were clueless about Narine's assault. Narine scored 88.89% of his 54 runs in boundaries only in this knock.

This was also Sunil Narine's first-ever fifty in the IPL. Narine and Lynn made the work easier for the other KKR batters to follow in the chase. Their knock ensured an effortless victory for KKR in 15.1 overs, chasing 159.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the latest entrant in the elite list. While playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pooran smacked a 15-ball fifty to put his team in the driver’s seat in a mammoth chase.

He thwacked a huge six over long-on to reach the milestone. The Southpaw played a stupendous knock of 62 runs. He hit four boundaries and cleared the ropes as many as seven times in this 19-ball incursion. 93.54% of Pooran's runs came in fours and sixes only against RCB.

This is now the fastest fifty of the season, surpassing Ajinkya Rahane, who took 19 balls against Mumbai Indians two nights ago. His knock later helped LSG win the game by one wicket on the last ball. LSG were the deserved winners due to Nicholas Pooran's heroics.