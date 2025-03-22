News
Not Narine or Varun, Former RCB Coach Predicts KKR Bowler Who's a 'Real Threat' for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Opener
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Not Narine or Varun, Former RCB Coach Predicts KKR Bowler Who’s a ‘Real Threat’ for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Opener

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He added that the pacer can be highly effective if he finds his rhythm

Not Narine or Varun, Former RCB Coach Predicts KKR Bowler Who’s a ‘Real Threat’ for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Opener

Former RCB coach Mike Hesson picks KKR pacer Spencer Johnson as a major threat in the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR and RCB will kick off IPL 2025 with the season opener, which will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mike Hesson Backs Spencer Johnson to Start Ahead of Nortje

As Anrich Nortje is still not looking 100% fit for the first match, it will be interesting to see how KKR adjusts their playing XI. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former RCB coach Mike Hesson shared his thoughts on KKR’s bowling options for the IPL 2025 opener. He believes Spencer Johnson is likely to play ahead of Anrich Nortje. Hesson pointed out that Nortje is recovering from a back injury, which makes it difficult to return immediately and bowl at high speeds.

“I think Spencer Johnson will play ahead of Nortje. There’s a lot of talk about Nortje being injured. He has come off a back injury, which is really hard to come straight back in and try and bowl 150 km an hour,” Hesson said.

ALSO READ:

Spencer Johnson’s Left-Arm Pace Could Trouble RCB’s Top Order

However, he also mentioned that Nortje’s presence in the camp suggests there’s still a possibility he could feature if deemed fit. Hesson explained that Johnson, being a left-arm pacer who bowls a hard length and swings the ball, could trouble RCB’s top order, especially if the ball moves into the right-handers early on. He added that Spencer Johnson can be highly effective if he finds his rhythm, though he is known to be inconsistent at times. According to Hesson, KKR will have a better idea of Johnson’s form after the warm-up matches, but if he starts well, he could be a major threat in the season opener.

“But I think in terms of playing against RCB and their top order, I think a left-armer who hits a hard length and can swing it could be a real handful for any side, but that RCB top order in particular. If there’s a little bit of movement into the right-handers, you know he is a real threat. And Spencer Johnson is either really on song or he’s not. So they will know from the warm-up games whether he’s got his rhythm. If he’s got his rhythm and he starts well, he could be a real threat,” he added.

KKR playing XII according to Mike Hesson

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anjinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/ Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

