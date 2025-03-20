News
Not RCB, Hesson names GT top order best for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Not RCB, Former Coach Rates Top 3 of This Franchise for IPL 2025 as Excellent

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Former RCB coach spoke about the best top-order going into the IPL 2025.

Not RCB, Hesson names GT top order best for IPL 2025

Former RCB coach Mike Hesson strongly believes Gujarat Titans (GT) possess one of the best top three in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In his series of IPL 2025 previews, Hesson rated Gujarat Titans’ trio of Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan as formidable. 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hesson explained that the GT trio have sound technique and power, and they are proven performers.

“I think, probably, a real positive is that is an excellent top three (Shubman, Buttler, and Sai). You know, that has everything, that has power, that has technique, that has high volume from three players,” said Hesson. 

Hesson added that Gujarat Titans can depend on their top three to provide them with good starts consistently. He believes if the other batters can play a good support role then GT can be hard to deal with. 

“So, I think GT can rely on those three to set the platform for the majority of games. And then, you’ve got the power at the back end. We just need these sort of four and five to stand up and then you’ve got a very good top seven,” he added. 

Watch the full video here:

READ MORE: 

Do Gujarat Titans Have The Best Top Three in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top, with Devdutt Padikkal or Rajat Patidar coming in at number three. Mumbai Indians could have Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, and one of Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma. Gujarat Titans just seem to play them based on pure quality.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The CX Pod (@cricxtasypod)

The GT captain Gill has over 3,200 runs in the IPL at a 37.83 average and 135 strike rate. Buttler has amassed over 3,500 runs at an average of 38.10 while striking at 147. Sudharsan averages 47 in the league, having scored 1034 runs at 139 strike rate. The trio covers most of the batting metrics, making them the best in the competition. 

Mike Hesson’s Predicted Gujarat Titans XI: 

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Mike Hesson
Sai Sudharsan
Shubman Gill

