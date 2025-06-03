Not Tim David or Phil Salt, RCB Will Miss This Key Player in IPL 2025 Final vs PBKS, According To Dinesh Karthik

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hunting for their elusive maiden title when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight (June 3) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final.

However, ahead of the marquee clash, RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has rued the absence of a key batter. While one would expect big names like Phil Salt and Tim David, Karthik highlighted that RCB will miss the services of Devdutt Padikkal. The talented left-hander has been ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2025

The 24-year-old, who was acquired by RCB for INR 2 crores, played a few crucial knocks and contributed to Bengaluru’s success during the league stages. In 10 games, Padikkal amassed 247 runs at an average of 27.44 with a SR of 150, including two fifties.

His impetus at the No.3 slot was pivotal but Devdutt’s replacement Mayank Agarwal has also done a decent job. In the three games Agarwal played, he averages at 35 at a strike rate of 154.34.

RCB, PBKS to battle it out for their first IPL trophy

Not just, RCB, PBKS will also be eyeing their first IPL title and one of them will break the jinx after 17 editions. RCB and PBKS have already met three times in this season so far with the fourth fixture in the offing. Out of those three, RCB has the edge with two wins.

While both teams won a game each during the league phase, RCB got the the better of PBKS in Qualifier 1 to directly book a berth in the final while PBKS had to defeat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to claim their spot.

