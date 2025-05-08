PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

A win in this match for PBKS will further boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Match No. 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

PBKS are coming into this match after a 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. They have played 11 matches so far, winning seven, losing three, and one ending with no result. A win in this match will further boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals’ last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain after the first innings. They have played 11 matches so far, winning six, losing four, and one ending with no result. They need to win this match to stay in the playoff race, otherwise it will become difficult for them to catch up.

PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings included Marcus Stoinis in the playing eleven and used Vijaykumar Vyshak as the Impact Player in their last match. After a winning performance, they are expected to go with the same combination for this match.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh No.3: Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak (likely impact player)

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Delhi Capitals brought in T Natarajan for their last match, but the game was abandoned due to rain after the first innings. Since there was no chance to see the full impact of the changes, DC are likely to stick with the same lineup for this match.

DC XI: Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel No.3: Karun Nair

Karun Nair Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player) Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

