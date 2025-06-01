PBKS vs MI Cut Off Time For Full 20 Over Game: Weather and Match Scenarios for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 1. With a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the line, weather conditions and match cut-off time rules have become crucial talking points after the match start time was delayed with a drizzle.
The Ahmedabad weather forecast for the evening of June 1, 2025, shows a 42% chance of light rain and an 8% chance of thunderstorms. While the day leading up to the match remained mostly dry, scattered clouds and humidity around 50% raise concerns of potential interruptions. The toss happened on time, but then a drizzle delayed the start of the game. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Although these numbers suggest a passing shower could occur, the match is still expected to be completed, possibly with slight delays.
According to IPL 2025 regulations, each match has a cut-off time of 11:56 PM IST. If rain delays the start or interrupts play, match officials have a 120-minute window of extra time to complete the game. There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions.
If there is a rain interruption before or during play, the match officials will attempt to resume within the available buffer. If a full match is not possible, overs will start getting cut down once the extra time runs out. In case of severe weather, the DLS method may be applied.
If even a 5-over-per-side contest cannot be held, the game will be declared abandoned, and Punjab Kings (PBKS)will progress to the final because they finished higher on the IPL 2025 points table.
This match is a do-or-die scenario for both teams with the loser getting eliminated and the winner having a shot at the title as they enter the final to face RCB.
The match will be played on a red soil pitch, known for bounce and pace. It typically favors batting first:
The Ahmedabad weather is expected to stay mostly clear, but light rain in the evening could influence match flow. With IPL 2025’s clear cut-off time regulations, the match officials are well-equipped to deliver a result. However, in a worst-case scenario where rain ruins the contest, PBKS will qualify based on their higher league standing.
Fans and teams alike will watch not just the skies, but the ticking clock — because in a match like this, every minute counts.
The cut-off time for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI is 11:56 PM IST. If no result is possible by then, overs will be reduced. A minimum of 5 overs per side is required for a valid match, and if that isn’t achievable, PBKS will advance due to a higher league finish.
There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions. So until 9:40PM IST we won’t be losing overs.
If Qualifier 2 is washed-out then Punjab Kings will qualify for the final. According to the rules, the team with a higher finish in the points table will go through in case of a No Result.
