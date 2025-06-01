PBKS vs MI Cut Off Time For Full 20 Over Game: Weather and Match Scenarios for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 1. With a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the line, weather conditions and match cut-off time rules have become crucial talking points after the match start time was delayed with a drizzle.

PBKS vs MI Weather: Will Rain Affect the Match?

The Ahmedabad weather forecast for the evening of June 1, 2025, shows a 42% chance of light rain and an 8% chance of thunderstorms. While the day leading up to the match remained mostly dry, scattered clouds and humidity around 50% raise concerns of potential interruptions. The toss happened on time, but then a drizzle delayed the start of the game. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Key Weather Details:

Expected temperature: 32°C to 34°C

32°C to 34°C Humidity: Around 50%

Around 50% Rain possibility: 42% (light rain), 8% (thunderstorms)

Although these numbers suggest a passing shower could occur, the match is still expected to be completed, possibly with slight delays.

PBKS vs MI Cut Off Time and Match Timing Rules

According to IPL 2025 regulations, each match has a cut-off time of 11:56 PM IST. If rain delays the start or interrupts play, match officials have a 120-minute window of extra time to complete the game. There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions.

IPL 2025 Match Timing Framework:

Scheduled match start: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Maximum extension for full 20 over game (extra time): Up to 120 minutes (9.40PM IST)

Up to 120 minutes (9.40PM IST) Cut-off for a result without reduced overs: ~11:56 PM IST

~11:56 PM IST Minimum overs for a result: 5 overs per side

5 overs per side Overs reduction rate: 14.11 overs/hour based on available time

14.11 overs/hour based on available time If 5-over game isn’t possible: The team higher on the points table (PBKS) qualifies for the final

What Happens if Rain Delays the Match?

If there is a rain interruption before or during play, the match officials will attempt to resume within the available buffer. If a full match is not possible, overs will start getting cut down once the extra time runs out. In case of severe weather, the DLS method may be applied.

If even a 5-over-per-side contest cannot be held, the game will be declared abandoned, and Punjab Kings (PBKS)will progress to the final because they finished higher on the IPL 2025 points table.

PBKS vs MI: Why the Cut Off Time Matters

This match is a do-or-die scenario for both teams with the loser getting eliminated and the winner having a shot at the title as they enter the final to face RCB.

Key Impact of Cut Off Time:

If rain delays the match beyond 11:56 PM without achieving 5 overs per side, PBKS qualifies automatically

A shortened match is possible as long as the cut-off is met

The team batting second must face at least 5 overs for a result

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The match will be played on a red soil pitch, known for bounce and pace. It typically favors batting first:

6 out of 7 matches at this venue in IPL 2025 have been won by the team batting first

at this venue in IPL 2025 have been won by the team batting first Expect a par score of 190+

Fast bowlers could get early assistance; spinners might play a role in the middle overs

ALSO READ:

Team News and Likely Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh (impact), Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar (impact)

PBKS vs MI Match Stakes

Winner advances to IPL 2025 final vs RCB

vs RCB If washed out: PBKS go through

PBKS go through If shortened match: Likely favor big hitters and powerplay bowlers

Likely favor big hitters and powerplay bowlers Toss crucial: PBKS opted to bowl first considering the overcast conditions

Final Verdict: PBKS vs MI Weather and Cut-Off Impact

The Ahmedabad weather is expected to stay mostly clear, but light rain in the evening could influence match flow. With IPL 2025’s clear cut-off time regulations, the match officials are well-equipped to deliver a result. However, in a worst-case scenario where rain ruins the contest, PBKS will qualify based on their higher league standing.

Fans and teams alike will watch not just the skies, but the ticking clock — because in a match like this, every minute counts.

***

FAQs – PBKS vs MI Cut off Time For Qualifier 2

What is the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 cut off time for a 5-over game in IPL 2025 playoffs?

The cut-off time for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI is 11:56 PM IST. If no result is possible by then, overs will be reduced. A minimum of 5 overs per side is required for a valid match, and if that isn’t achievable, PBKS will advance due to a higher league finish.

What is the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 cut off time for a full 20 over match in IPL 2025 playoffs?

There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions. So until 9:40PM IST we won’t be losing overs.

What happens if PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 is washed out?

If Qualifier 2 is washed-out then Punjab Kings will qualify for the final. According to the rules, the team with a higher finish in the points table will go through in case of a No Result.

