PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted to Neutral Venue Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

This clash is scheduled for May 11.

PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025

The ongoing border tensions between India and neighbouring countries have disrupted the flow of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In a latest development, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) fixture, which was supposed to take place in Dharamsala, has been moved to Ahmedabad.

Why PBKS vs MI fixture is moved from Dharamsala?

This decision comes as the Dharamsala airport remains closed due to Operation Sindoor. Considering the proximity of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala to the border, the May 11 match has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Mumbai was the likely venue for the match. However, this would have resulted in the Mumbai Indians playing eight home games, which drew considerable criticism on social media.

This will be the first time these two teams will compete in the IPL 2025, making the Ahmedabad fixture their only clash.

PBKS vs DC in Dharamsala

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala on May 8 will go as planned. This is because DC arrived before the airport’s closure. However, the visitors are expected to travel to Delhi by road for their home game against the Gujarat Titans on May 11.



Race to IPL 2025 Playoffs

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians remain strong contenders in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS currently sits in third place with 15 points from 11 matches. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s team follows closely in fourth with 14 points from 12 games.

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru top the table with 16 points each from 11 matches, separated only by Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals are also firmly in the hunt, occupying fifth place with 13 points from 11 outings.

With all five teams still in the running, the playoff picture remains wide open, though one side is bound to miss out in a tight finish.

