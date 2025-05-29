News
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Let’s check the PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 for today.

Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with 19 points, winning nine matches and losing four. In their last game, they played really well and beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came second in the table, also with 19 points, but their net run rate was a little lower than Punjab’s. In their last league match, which they had to win to make it to the top two, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.

Punjab Kings Playing 11

For Punjab Kings, Marco Jansen is not available for this match as he has returned home to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Azmatullah Omarzai might replace him in the playing eleven. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last match due to injury, is expected to be fit and available for this game.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Josh Inglis
  • Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis
  • Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Josh Hazlewood is fit and available for this match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He had missed the last few games due to injury.

However, RCB are likely to be without Tim David. He is still not fully fit after suffering a hamstring injury in the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. He also missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

It will be interesting to see if Rajat Patidar continues as the impact substitute, with Jitesh Sharma leading the side.

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Players: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli
  • No.3: Rajat Patidar (likely impact player)
  • Middle-order: Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya
  • Lower-order: Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

