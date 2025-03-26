Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reveals What He Told Priyansh Arya During Their Partnership in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya forged a 51-run stand for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed what he told youngster Priyansh Arya during their 51-run stand against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 97 whereas Priyansh Arya, on his IPL debut, scored 47 runs off 23 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan in the seventh over.

What Shreyas Iyer told Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya took the aggressive route very early in the match, smashing regular boundaries against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. In the fourth ball of the seventh over, Priyansh looked to go big again with a pull shot, but ended up getting a top-edge towards Sai Sudharsan at cover.

“I asked Priyansh not to go ahead of the game and to control his shape as much as he could,” Shreyas Iyer said in a video that was uploaded on the IPL’s official social media handles. Punjab Kings had acquired Priyansh Arya for INR 3.8 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction i Saudi Arabia last year. The 24-year-old made the headlines during the 2024 Delhi Premier League, where he played for South Delhi Superstarz. He amassed six sixes in an over against North Deli Strikers during an innings where he scored 120 runs from 50 balls.

Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS from the front

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, later forged 50-plus partnerships each with Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh, with the latter scoring an unbeaten 81. In fact, Shashank was on strike throughout the 20th over of Punjab Kings’ innings, and scored 22 runs off the final over which was bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

At the same time, Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 97 at the other end. However, Shashank later said that Shreyas Iyer told him not to worry about the Punjab Kings skipper possibly missing a century, which he eventually did. Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 243/5 from 20 overs. Despite getting off to a modest start, Gujarat Titans rode on knocks from Sai Sudharsan (74), Jos Buttler (54), Sherfane Rutherford (46) and skipper Shubman Gill (33), but fell short by 11 runs in the end. Gujarat Titans finished their innings with a total of 232/5 from 20 overs.

