‘Been Wondering’: Google CEO Raises Question Over Star India All-Rounder’s Snub During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken up about the snub of India all-rounder Washington Sundar during the GT vs PBKS clash last night in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Picked by GT for INR 3.2 crores, Sundar is an extremely versatile option who can make worthy contributions with both the bat and the ball. Given his utility, the 25-year-old was also a part of the Indian team during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Despite such promising credentials, Washington failed to break into the GT Playing XI for their IPL 2025 opener against Punjab.

Sundar Pichai questions the snub of Washington Sundar

Echoing on the same lines, Google CEO also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his surprise. Pichai’s reply soon went viral with multiple users commenting on the thread.

I have been wondering this too:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2025

One major reason for Washington Sundar getting limited opportunities in the IPL is the introduction of the Impact Player rule from 2023. Since then, Sundar has featured in just nine games with only two appearances coming from last season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Speaking about the GT vs PBKS match, it was a high-scoring affair which PBKS managed to win in the end. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a fiery 97 off 42 along with Priyansh Arya’s 47 off 23 and Shashan Singh’s 46 off 16 as they posted a towering 244-run chase.

Gujarat Titans looked in control of the chase from the start despite the tall ask before some superior death bowling from the likes of Vyshak Vijaykumar and Arshdeep Singh ensured that the opposition was restricted for 232 for 5.

