Arshdeep Singh’s Unnoticed Recommendation That Saw Punjab Kings Bring In Vyshak Vijaykumar As Impact Player To Beat GT in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Vijaykumar Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease.

Amidst all the carnage last night, Vijaykumar Vyshak stood out with his superior spell under immense pressure. Despite bowling with a wet ball, he kept bowling wide lines, and while he missed his mark a few times, the pacer didn’t deter.

However, Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease. A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) noted how Arshdeep Singh made a smart call and asked his skipper, Shreyas Iyer, to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vyshak, as an impact player.

He was seen gesturing a right-arm bowling motion and uttered ‘Vyshak’ to let Iyer know it amidst the intense noise in the Narendra Modi Stadium. The wicket of Sai Sudharsan prompted Arshdeep to ask for a right-arm pacer since the ball had started reversing in the second half.

He applied saliva before delivering the ball, and it reversed a bit and dismissed Sudharsan, who perished while playing a big shot. The use of saliva has constantly been helping the speedsters to extract some reverse swing this IPL season, and the same happened with other bowlers like Prince Yadav in the DC vs LSG contest a day before.

Most important moment from yesterday's PBKS vs GT match.

Thanks to Arshdeep for his quick thinking. pic.twitter.com/zce989XCdL — Bishontherockz (@BishOnTheRockx) March 26, 2025

Vijaykumar Vyshak lives up to the expectations of Arshdeep Singh

It’s never easy to come in straight from the bench and execute the plans, but Vijaykumar Vyshak did it. He planned to keep the lines wide for Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, especially the latter.

ALSO READ:

His natural angle would take the ball away from the left-hander, Sherfane Rutherford, who has weaknesses against wider lines. As visible from the fieldset, PBKS laced fielder on the boundary towards the off-side region, restricting his on-side arc.

Vyshak kept bowling around the wide tramline, and Sherfane’s shots were instantly restricted. He didn’t have shots to hit the ball over cover or extra cover and kept missing them one after another.

The plan worked brilliantly for Vyshak and PBKS, as they broke the momentum, resulting in wickets, and also reduced the scoring rate in the later half. Eventually, PBKS won by 11 runs, and the credit must go to Arshdeep Singh for his tactical awareness and to Vijaykumar Vyshak for nailing his lines with a wet ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.