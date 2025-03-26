News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Arshdeep Singh made a smart call, asking Shreyas Iyer to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vijaykumar Vyshak, as an impact player.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Arshdeep Singh’s Unnoticed Recommendation That Saw Punjab Kings Bring In Vyshak Vijaykumar As Impact Player To Beat GT in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Vijaykumar Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease.

Arshdeep Singh made a smart call, asking Shreyas Iyer to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vijaykumar Vyshak, as an impact player.

Amidst all the carnage last night, Vijaykumar Vyshak stood out with his superior spell under immense pressure. Despite bowling with a wet ball, he kept bowling wide lines, and while he missed his mark a few times, the pacer didn’t deter.

However, Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease. A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) noted how Arshdeep Singh made a smart call and asked his skipper, Shreyas Iyer, to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vyshak, as an impact player.

He was seen gesturing a right-arm bowling motion and uttered ‘Vyshak’ to let Iyer know it amidst the intense noise in the Narendra Modi Stadium. The wicket of Sai Sudharsan prompted Arshdeep to ask for a right-arm pacer since the ball had started reversing in the second half.

He applied saliva before delivering the ball, and it reversed a bit and dismissed Sudharsan, who perished while playing a big shot. The use of saliva has constantly been helping the speedsters to extract some reverse swing this IPL season, and the same happened with other bowlers like Prince Yadav in the DC vs LSG contest a day before.

Vijaykumar Vyshak lives up to the expectations of Arshdeep Singh

It’s never easy to come in straight from the bench and execute the plans, but Vijaykumar Vyshak did it. He planned to keep the lines wide for Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, especially the latter.

ALSO READ:

His natural angle would take the ball away from the left-hander, Sherfane Rutherford, who has weaknesses against wider lines. As visible from the fieldset, PBKS laced fielder on the boundary towards the off-side region, restricting his on-side arc.

Vyshak kept bowling around the wide tramline, and Sherfane’s shots were instantly restricted. He didn’t have shots to hit the ball over cover or extra cover and kept missing them one after another.

The plan worked brilliantly for Vyshak and PBKS, as they broke the momentum, resulting in wickets, and also reduced the scoring rate in the later half. Eventually, PBKS won by 11 runs, and the credit must go to Arshdeep Singh for his tactical awareness and to Vijaykumar Vyshak for nailing his lines with a wet ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Vijaykumar Vyshak

Related posts

RR vs KKR Playing 11 IPL 2025

RR vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson will once again play as an impact player
3:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt

‘Out Of This World’: Former SRH Skipper Heaps Praise On Shreyas Iyer’s Knock In PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer's 97 not out off 42 balls was pivotal in Punjab Kings' 11-run win over Gujarat Titans
2:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India.

Which India Senior Players Could Feature in the India A Unofficial Tests Against England?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
RCB Youngster Wins Over Dressing Room By Pranking Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

RCB Youngster Wins Over Dressing Room By Pranking Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

The RCB camp is in happy mood following their victory over KKR in the first match.
11:30 am
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer Gets Endorsement From India Legend After Smashing Punjab Kings Debut vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

‘Ready for All Formats..’ – Shreyas Iyer Gets Endorsement From India Legend After Smashing Punjab Kings Debut vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He expressed his views on social media.
9:27 am
Sagar Paul
Vyshak Vijaykumar

Former RCB Player Wins Applause From Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill For Superb Death Overs Impact in GT vs PBKS Match

He put up a clinical bowling performance at the death to restrict GT in a high-scoring affair.
12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.