Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt
news
Last updated: March 26, 2025

‘Out Of This World’: Former SRH Skipper Heaps Praise On Shreyas Iyer’s Knock In PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Shreyas Iyer's 97 not out off 42 balls was pivotal in Punjab Kings' 11-run win over Gujarat Titans

Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has lavished praise on Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer following his superb 97 not out against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Shreyas smashed nine sixes and five boundaries in his stay of 42 balls as he took his team to a total of 243/5 in 20 overs. The Mumbai T20 captain had help from young opener Priyansh Arya who scored 47 off 23 balls and Shashank Singh who blasted 44 off just 16 balls which took them to a big total.

Punjab Kings Make A Statement For IPL 2025 vs GT

Punjab, under former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s coaching, displayed grit to restrict Gujarat Titans. GT looked set to chase the total down after half-centuries from opener B Sai Sudharshan (74 off 41 balls), Jos Buttler (53 off 33 balls) and timely knocks from captain Shubman Gill (33 off 14 balls) and Impact Sub Sherfane Rutherford (46 off 28 balls).

ALSO READ:

Williamson singled out Iyer for his flawless knock saying every ball from the innings looked like it belonged to highlights reel.

“It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel. He played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit. Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world,” Williamson said while speaking to JioStar.

The former New Zealand skipper also felt that Shreyas managing to score big against T20 format’s leading wicket-taker Rashid Khan was impressive.

“Then, to take on Rashid Khan as well—that’s one of the toughest challenges in the game. As a leader, to step in at No. 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition’s biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world,” he added.

Williamson Hails Shreyas Iyer’s Evolution As A Player

Iyer, who had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, made the switch to Punjab Kings and immediately made an impact with a match-winning knock against IPL 2022 winners. The Mumbaikar also played a big role in India’s recent Champions Trophy 2025 victory with 243 runs from five matches. In between these two big wins, he had also led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 win.

Williamson felt that Shreyas has evolved as a player over the years and the way he had learned to deal with his short ball weakness.

“What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game. For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he’s adjusting brilliantly— getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries. He’s now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter,” Williamson said.

Punjab Kings will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kane Williamson
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Arshdeep Singh made a smart call, asking Shreyas Iyer to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vijaykumar Vyshak, as an impact player.

Arshdeep Singh’s Unnoticed Recommendation That Saw Punjab Kings Bring In Vyshak Vijaykumar As Impact Player To Beat GT in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Vijaykumar Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease.
12:29 pm
Darpan Jain
India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India.

Which India Senior Players Could Feature in the India A Unofficial Tests Against England?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Vyshak Vijaykumar

Former RCB Player Wins Applause From Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill For Superb Death Overs Impact in GT vs PBKS Match

He put up a clinical bowling performance at the death to restrict GT in a high-scoring affair.
12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings New Home Ground Mullanpur Stadium to Host Women's World Cup 2025 Final India Women

Punjab Kings New Home Ground Mullanpur Stadium to Host Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Eight teams will take part in this competition.
10:03 pm
Disha Asrani
Shreyas Iyer

‘Play for Team Not for Century’: Fans Heap Plaudits After PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Slams Selfless 97 off 42 vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

His innings comprised five fours and nine maximums.
10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya T20 Record: Overall Domestic Numbers of PBKS Debutant Before Scoring 47(23) in IPL 2025

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores.
8:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
